Ravens vs. Bengals NFL Week 15 Picks: Will Joe Burrow pull off upset?

This AFC North tilt is a timely one: the 6–7 Baltimore Ravens travel to face a 4–9 Cincinnati Bengals club that’s fighting to keep faint playoff hopes alive. It’s a familiar chess match between mobile playmakers and a Bengals passing attack trying to re-find its midseason form. Will Baltimore gain a measure of revenge? Or will Joe Burrow lead Cincinnati to another upset? Read on for our Ravens vs. Bengals Week 15 prediction.

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Day Information

🏟 Stadium: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

⏰ Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 TV: CBS

Ravens at Bengals — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Baltimore Ravens -2.5 Over 51 -142 Cincinnati Bengals +2.5 Under 51 +120 Opening line: Ravens -2.5/Bengals +2.5

Why this game matters

Baltimore (6–7) needs to keep pressure on the division race and avoid slipping further into a losing skid after a tough stretch. This is a winnable road game to get back on track.

Cincinnati (4–9) is fighting for relevance — the Bengals need wins to keep any mathematical shot alive and to evaluate what’s salvageable for next season. Joe Burrow’s return and the health of the skill group are central storylines.

Baltimore Ravens (6–7)

Offense / QB: Lamar Jackson remains the fulcrum of Baltimore’s offense. He was given a rest day on the Week 15 report (not listed as an injury), and the expectation is he will play Sunday. Jackson’s 2025 numbers show he’s still producing as the team’s primary playmaker and runner, but the Ravens have been inconsistent the last month. Manage Jackson’s carries and keep him clean in the pocket — that’s Job No. 1 for Baltimore.

Receiving & tight ends: Mark Andrews continues to be the team’s most reliable chain-mover at tight end — his veteran presence in the middle of the field is a matchup problem in any weather. The Ravens also feature effective WR reps from Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (both have been role contributors and recent snap leaders).

Run game: Baltimore’s run offense has been a significant part of its identity. Whether it’s scheme calls to free Jackson on designed runs or creating a one-two punch with the backs, controlling the line of scrimmage will help limit Burrow’s time with the ball.

Defense: Baltimore’s defense can be opportunistic—forcing negative plays and turnovers. They’ll look to pressure Burrow and take advantage of any lingering chemistry rust in the Bengals’ protection.

Injury / practice notes: Lamar Jackson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s practice report as a scheduled rest day; the team’s reporting so far indicates he is expected to play. Keep an eye on the Friday injury report for any late changes.

Cincinnati Bengals (4–9)

Offense / QB: Joe Burrow returned from a lengthy turf-toe absence and has shown flashes immediately — including a high-volume, multi-TD performance versus Buffalo in Week 14. He still looks to regain full season rhythm, and how healthy his foot feels late in the week will be a storyline.

Top weapons:

Ja’Marr Chase is the clear No. 1 target and a game-breaker when healthy and free inside/outside the numbers. Stat lines show Chase north of 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Tee Higgins has been productive this year (examples: ~650–700 receiving yards on the season) but was limited in mid-week practice after a concussion-related episode; his status will be pivotal. If Higgins is limited, the Ravens can focus more resources on Chase.

Run game: Cincinnati has leaned on its backs to take pressure off Burrow; Chase Brown has been the primary ground contributor and will matter in clock management and third-down situations.

Defense: The Bengals’ defense has been vulnerable at times this year — giving up chunks in both the run and pass — but it can generate pressure when rotation and scheme work in tandem. Creating negative plays and getting the ball back to Joe Burrow in manageable spots is the Bengals’ best path to victory.

Injury / practice notes: The Bengals listed WR Tee Higgins as limited in mid-week practice after concussion symptoms surfaced following Week 14; rookie pass rusher Shemar Stewart returned to practice as a full participant. Trey Hendrickson remains out for the season (hip/pelvis). Joe Burrow’s return from turf toe is recent but he played and produced in Week 14 — monitor his practice participation for the week’s end.

Public Betting Tickets

Ravens at Bengals — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Baltimore Ravens 22% -2.5 → -2.5 Cincinnati Bengals 78% +2.5 → +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Matchups & keys that decide the game

Baltimore front seven vs. Bengals interior OL: If Baltimore can generate pressure without having to blitz heavily, they’ll force Cincinnati into longer third-down situations and stress a line that’s been inconsistent. That helps flip field position and speed possessions for Lamar. Joe Burrow vs. Baltimore’s secondary: Burrow looked sharp in flashes since returning — if he can connect early with Ja’Marr Chase and get into a rhythm, Cincinnati can hang close. The Ravens’ DBs are opportunistic; limiting turnovers will be crucial for Cincinnati. Mark Andrews & intermediate passing game: Andrews is the security blanket for Baltimore on third downs and in short-to-intermediate windows; how Cincinnati chooses to defend him (bracket or single-cover) will influence play-calling. Health of Tee Higgins: If Higgins is limited or out, the Bengals’ vertical attack loses a safety valve, allowing Baltimore to allocate resources to Chase and the run game.

Quick stat snapshot (season-to-date, context)

Ravens: 6–7 overall. Lamar Jackson has been the team’s central figure and is expected to play after a rest day; Baltimore’s offense mixes designed runs with play-action passing.

Bengals: 4–9; Ja’Marr Chase sits above 1,000 receiving yards this season, while Tee Higgins is near the 650–700 yard mark. Joe Burrow returned from turf-toe surgery and threw for multiple TDs in Week 14 vs. Buffalo.

Ravens vs. Bengals Picks & Predictions

Expect a competitive, somewhat low-variance game with the Ravens attempting to control the clock and the Bengals trying to create explosive moments through Burrow → Chase connections. Weather and late-week practice reports on key players (Jackson, Higgins, Burrow’s comfort) will be the swing items. Special teams and turnovers are likeliest to decide this one.

Both teams need this win for very different reasons. Baltimore’s more balanced identity and Lamar Jackson’s dual threat give them a slight edge in a road spot where Cincinnati has struggled to be consistently dominant this season.

Final Prediction: — Ravens 24, Bengals 20 (take Baltimore -2.5 or Under 51)

