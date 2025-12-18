Rams vs. Seahawks TNF Picks: Will Seattle even season series?

Last Updated on December 18, 2025 3:54 pm by Anthony Rome

Will the Seahawks even their season series versus the Rams when the NFC West rivals clash on Thursday Night Football? Or is Los Angeles the better bet in this Rams vs. Seahawks clash?

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Day Information

📅 Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

🕗 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

📍 Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

📺 TV: Prime Video (with local broadcast options in SEA & LAR)

📊 Spread: Seahawks favored ~SEA -1.5; Over/Under: ~42.5 point This Week 16 NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football pits the 11-3 Los Angeles Rams against the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks in a matchup with division supremacy and playoff seeding implications on the line. The winner takes control of the NFC West and strengthens its bid for a top playoff seed, while the loser will face a tougher road down the stretch.

Rams at Seahawks — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Rams +1.5 Over 42.5 +106 Seattle Seahawks -1.5 Under 42.5 -120 Opening line: Rams -1.5 / Seahawks +1.5

Team Context & Storylines

🔵 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a complete NFC contender, riding a strong late-season surge with eight wins in their last nine games. They already hold a Week 11 win over the Seahawks (21-19), giving them a psychological edge and a tiebreaker advantage moving forward.

Offensive Strengths:

Matthew Stafford (QB): Efficient and aggressive — generates chunk plays and limits turnovers.

Puka Nacua (WR): Elite receiver with huge yardage totals this season; a central playmaker.

Kyren Williams (RB): Offers balance as a backfield threat and strong red-zone option.

Injury & Availability Notes:

Davante Adams (WR): Doubtful with a hamstring injury — a major loss to the Rams’ deep passing game.

Braden Fiske (DE): Questionable — could impact pass-rush depth.

🔵 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have cemented themselves as a defensive powerhouse, ranking among the league’s best in points allowed and detonating momentum in recent home prime-time games. Their defense’s ability to take the ball away and limit explosive plays is a cornerstone of their identity.

Offensive Strengths:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR): A true top-tier threat who has repeatedly torched the Rams secondary — including a huge Week 11 outing.

Sam Darnold (QB): Efficient downfield passer but turnover-prone historically against LA — last matchup saw four interceptions.

Injury & Availability Notes:

Charles Cross (LT): Out — loss of Seattle’s left tackle could affect pass protection and running lanes.

Public Betting Tickets

Rams at Seahawks — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Los Angeles Rams 64% -1.5 → +1.5 Seattle Seahawks 46% +1.5 → -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Key Matchups & Game Dynamics

🧠 1. Rams Passing Game vs. Seahawks Secondary

Los Angeles thrives through the air, and with Adams likely out, Nacua and Stafford need to connect early to challenge Seattle’s defensive backfield. Seahawks have allowed one of the league’s higher rates of receptions to opposing running backs and receivers — meaning volume passing could pay off.

🛡 2. Seattle Defense vs. Rams Scoring Efficiency

Seattle’s defense is elite, surrendering few explosive plays and forcing offenses into higher-difficulty situations. Pressure on Stafford and limiting chunk gains will be essential for Seattle to control this contest.

🔄 3. Turnovers & Momentum Swings

Turnovers have been a theme in this rivalry — especially the last meeting where interceptions swung the outcome. Whoever protects the ball better on Thursday night could seize the swing in this tight divisional battle.

Rams vs. Seahawks Picks & Predictions

This Week 16 NFC West collision promises physical defense, opportunistic offenses, and playoff-level stakes. Seattle’s trend of strong home performances under prime-time lights will make this a gritty contest. But the Rams’ consistency, pair of convincing wins over the Seahawks recently, and offensive balance — even without Adams — give them the edge.

🏆 Final Score Prediction: Rams 20, Seahawks 17 (take under 42.5)

Los Angeles ekes out a tough road victory in Seattle, with Stafford and Nacua making just enough plays to overcome a fierce Seahawks defense and secure the division lead.

