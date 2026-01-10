Rams vs. Panthers NFL Wild Card Picks: Is L.A. laying too many points?

This Wild Card matchup pits a high-powered Los Angeles Rams offense against a feisty Carolina Panthers squad that’s quietly climbed its way into the postseason. It’s a chance for the NFC West runners-up to make a statement — and for the NFC South champs to shock the league again on their home turf. With L.A. laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 46, what’s the smart bet in this Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card matchup?

Rams at Panthers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 🕟 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET 📍 Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC 📺 TV: FOX National Broadcast

Rams at Panthers — NFL Wild Card Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Rams -10.5 Over 46 -575 Carolina Panthers +10.5 Under 46 +460 Opening line: Rams -10/Panthers +10

Season Storylines & Context

Rams — Offense First

The Rams finished 12–5 with one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. QB Matthew Stafford engineered a legitimate MVP season, leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes. He’s surrounded by elite playmakers like Puka Nacua (team leader in receptions and yards) and the newly-returned Davante Adams coming off a hamstring injury. Running back Kyren Williams also posted a third straight 1,000-yard season, helping Los Angeles rank among the league’s best overall offenses.

Head coach Sean McVay brings championship experience and will be hunting for his third Super Bowl appearance in eight seasons. The Rams enter as heavy favorites — typically ~10.5-point favorites — reflecting how dominant their attack has been.

Panthers — Hungry Underdogs

Carolina finished 8–9 but grabbed the NFC South crown and a home playoff game — its first in nearly a decade. Led by rising star QB Bryce Young, the Panthers shocked Los Angeles once already this season with a 31-28 victory in Week 13 in Charlotte. Young torched the Rams for multiple deep fourth-down touchdowns that day and carved up L.A.’s defense while forcing three turnovers.

Under head coach Dave Canales, Carolina leaned on a balanced attack and opportunistic defense. Running back Rico Dowdle provided a 1,000-yard ground threat, and wideout Tetairoa McMillan led the team in receiving touchdowns. The Panthers defense has shown it can flip the script with turnovers and pressure — something they’ll need again to slow Stafford’s prolific aerial assault.

Keys to the Game

Rams Must Control the Pace

Explosive scoring from Stafford’s trio — Stafford, Nacua, Adams — puts pressure on Carolina early.

The Rams will lean on the run to set up play-action and keep Bryce Young and the Panthers off the field — a savvy playoff formula.

L.A.’s defense needs to tighten up late-game situational football — they allowed 28 points per game down the stretch.

Panthers Need Turnovers & Time of Possession

Carolina must limit mistakes and protect the football; they made Stafford uncomfortable last time with three takeaways.

Establishing Rico Dowdle on the ground can chew clock and keep Stafford and company off the field.

Young’s ability to hit big plays on fourth down again — as he did in their earlier win — could be the deciding factor.

Public Betting Tickets

Rams at Panthers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Los Angeles Rams 44% -10 → -10.5 Carolina Panthers 56% +10 → +10.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Player Matchups to Watch

Stafford vs. Young

Stafford’s postseason experience and MVP-level regular season numbers give the Rams an edge — but Young’s elite play in the first meeting proved he can compete in the big moment.

Rams Skill Corps vs. Panthers Secondary

With Adams back, L.A.’s receiving unit is deep and can exploit Carolina’s mid-tier pass defense.

McMillan and Jalen Coker will be targets for Young, especially in clutch situations.

Rushing Battles

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum’s ground attack will be crucial in playoff conditions — and Carolina’s rush defense has been middle of the pack.

Rams vs. Panthers Prediction & Score Projection

This game has the makings of a high-scoring, back-and-forth playoff battle, but the Rams’ offensive firepower and overall depth should ultimately prevail. The Panthers proved they can beat L.A. once, but replicating that in January — with the Rams’ stars healthy and hungry — is a taller task.

🔮 Final Score Projection:

Rams 31, Panthers 17

Los Angeles takes control in the second half and covers the spread once they adjust to Carolina’s physicality.

The Pick: Rams -10.5

