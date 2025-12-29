Rams vs. Falcons MNF Picks: Will L.A. cruise past hapless Atlanta?

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) head into Atlanta on Monday night with playoff positioning and seeding implications on the line. The Atlanta Falcons (6-9) — eliminated from postseason contention — will aim to play spoiler on prime time. The Rams’ high-powered offense, led by MVP-caliber quarterback Matthew Stafford and league-top receiver Puka Nacua, faces a Falcons defense that has shown both elite pass rush ability and coverage vulnerabilities. Conversely, the Falcons’ dynamic playmakers — including Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts — hope to exploit matchups against a Los Angeles team fighting to solidify its Wild Card placement. With L.A. laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rams vs. Falcons matchup?
Rams vs. Falcons Game Day Information
- 📅 Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- ⏰ Kickoff: ~8:15 p.m. ET
- 📍 Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- 📺 TV: ESPN
Opening line: Rams -3 / Falcons +3
Team Overviews & Key Stats
Los Angeles Rams
-
Record: 11-4 (3rd NFC West)
-
Offense: Leads NFL scoring at ~30.5 points per game, top tier efficiency with 30.5 PPG and 278.6 passing yards/game, plus a strong run attack.
-
Key Offensive Leaders (2025):
-
Matthew Stafford: ~4,179 passing yards, 40 TDs, 5 INTs.
-
Puka Nacua: ~1,592 receiving yards (top-5 league) with 8 TDs.
-
Kyren Williams: ~1,100 rushing yards, 10 TDs.
-
Colby Parkinson: Emerging TE threat with 319 yards, 6 TDs.
-
-
Defense: Generally solid, allowing ~19.9 PPG; pass rush and secondary contain playmakers but tackling consistency has fluctuated.
Atlanta Falcons
-
Record: 6-9 (3rd NFC South)
-
Offense: Below-average scoring at ~20.5 PPG; offense more balanced than explosive.
-
Key Falcons Leaders:
-
Kirk Cousins: around 1,415 passing yards, 8 TDs this season.
-
Bijan Robinson: ~1,250 rushing yards and top running threat; also a receiving asset.
-
Kyle Pitts: ~854 receiving yards and 5 TDs, matchup nightmare inside.
-
Drake London: ~837 receiving yards but questionable status.
-
-
Defense: Strong at generating pressure and sacks but has given up chunk plays at times.
Injury & Availability Notes
-
Rams:
-
Davante Adams is doubtful with a hamstring injury and likely unavailable.
-
A couple of linemen are questionable, potentially impacting protection and run blocking.
-
-
Falcons:
-
Drake London is questionable with a knee issue; his status could alter Atlanta’s passing attack.
-
Kyle Pitts appears ready to go and remains key to Atlanta’s offense.
-
Public Betting Tickets
Numbers update frequently
Rams vs. Falcons Picks & Predictions
Rams 31, Falcons 20 — Expect the Rams’ offensive firepower and playoff drive to carry them to a road victory, even if tight in stretches early. Stafford’s connection with Nacua and Parkinson, combined with Williams’ ground success, should outpace Atlanta’s more methodical attack. A late score or defensive stop could seal it.
Pick: Take Rams -7.5
