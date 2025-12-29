Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Rams vs. Falcons MNF Picks: Will L.A. cruise past hapless Atlanta?

byAnthony Rome
December 29, 2025
Rams vs. Falcons Rams vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) head into Atlanta on Monday night with playoff positioning and seeding implications on the line. The Atlanta Falcons (6-9) — eliminated from postseason contention — will aim to play spoiler on prime time. The Rams’ high-powered offense, led by MVP-caliber quarterback Matthew Stafford and league-top receiver Puka Nacua, faces a Falcons defense that has shown both elite pass rush ability and coverage vulnerabilities. Conversely, the Falcons’ dynamic playmakers — including Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts — hope to exploit matchups against a Los Angeles team fighting to solidify its Wild Card placement. With L.A. laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rams vs. Falcons matchup?

Rams vs. Falcons Game Day Information

  • 📅 Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
  • Kickoff: ~8:15 p.m. ET
  • 📍 Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
Rams at Falcons — Week 17 Odds
Team
Spread
Total
Moneyline
Los Angeles Rams
-7.5
Over 49.5
-370
Atlanta Falcons
+7.5
Under 49.5
+300

Opening line: Rams -3 / Falcons +3

Team Overviews & Key Stats

Los Angeles Rams

  • Record: 11-4 (3rd NFC West)

  • Offense: Leads NFL scoring at ~30.5 points per game, top tier efficiency with 30.5 PPG and 278.6 passing yards/game, plus a strong run attack.

  • Key Offensive Leaders (2025):

    • Matthew Stafford: ~4,179 passing yards, 40 TDs, 5 INTs.

    • Puka Nacua: ~1,592 receiving yards (top-5 league) with 8 TDs.

    • Kyren Williams: ~1,100 rushing yards, 10 TDs.

    • Colby Parkinson: Emerging TE threat with 319 yards, 6 TDs.

  • Defense: Generally solid, allowing ~19.9 PPG; pass rush and secondary contain playmakers but tackling consistency has fluctuated.

Atlanta Falcons

  • Record: 6-9 (3rd NFC South)

  • Offense: Below-average scoring at ~20.5 PPG; offense more balanced than explosive.

  • Key Falcons Leaders:

    • Kirk Cousins: around 1,415 passing yards, 8 TDs this season.

    • Bijan Robinson: ~1,250 rushing yards and top running threat; also a receiving asset.

    • Kyle Pitts: ~854 receiving yards and 5 TDs, matchup nightmare inside.

    • Drake London: ~837 receiving yards but questionable status.

  • Defense: Strong at generating pressure and sacks but has given up chunk plays at times.

Injury & Availability Notes

  • Rams:

    • Davante Adams is doubtful with a hamstring injury and likely unavailable.

    • A couple of linemen are questionable, potentially impacting protection and run blocking.

  • Falcons:

    • Drake London is questionable with a knee issue; his status could alter Atlanta’s passing attack.

    • Kyle Pitts appears ready to go and remains key to Atlanta’s offense.

Public Betting Tickets

Rams at Falcons — Who is The Public Betting?
Team
Tickets
Spread Movement (Open → Current)
Los Angeles Rams
53%
-3 → -7.5
Atlanta Falcons
47%
+3 → +7.5

Matchup Breakdown & Keys

Rams Offense vs. Falcons Defense
Los Angeles’ offense is elite and multi-dimensional. With Stafford placing the ball efficiently to Nacua, Williams running downhill, and Parkinson seeing an expanded role without Adams, the Rams should sustain drives against a Falcons unit that’s vulnerable in coverage outside its best defenders. Atlanta’s pass rush is strong — top of the league in sacks — so protecting Stafford will be critical.

Falcons Offense vs. Rams Defense
Atlanta will lean on Robinson’s multi-phase skill set and Pitts’ matchup versatility. Cousins has played well in recent starts, and if London is healthy, the Falcons can create chunk plays. However, the Rams defense has shown improvement overall, and containing dynamic Falcons weapons — especially in short-to-intermediate passing — may be pivotal.

Situational Edge:
While the Falcons play with pride and have big-play threats, the Rams have everything at stake and superior overall efficiency on offense. Expect L.A. to control tempo, sustain drives, and generate plays in key moments.

Players to Watch

  • Matthew Stafford (LAR): Veteran QB with MVP caliber season and poised for another big night.

  • Puka Nacua (LAR): Rams’ focal point; massive yardage potential if he stays involved.

  • Bijan Robinson (ATL): Falcons’ offensive engine; his success could keep Atlanta competitive.

  • Kyle Pitts (ATL): Big-play threat in the passing game.

Rams vs. Falcons Picks & Predictions

Rams 31, Falcons 20 — Expect the Rams’ offensive firepower and playoff drive to carry them to a road victory, even if tight in stretches early. Stafford’s connection with Nacua and Parkinson, combined with Williams’ ground success, should outpace Atlanta’s more methodical attack. A late score or defensive stop could seal it.

Pick: Take Rams -7.5

