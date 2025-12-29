Rams vs. Falcons MNF Picks: Will L.A. cruise past hapless Atlanta?

Matchup Breakdown & Keys

Rams Offense vs. Falcons Defense

Los Angeles’ offense is elite and multi-dimensional. With Stafford placing the ball efficiently to Nacua, Williams running downhill, and Parkinson seeing an expanded role without Adams, the Rams should sustain drives against a Falcons unit that’s vulnerable in coverage outside its best defenders. Atlanta’s pass rush is strong — top of the league in sacks — so protecting Stafford will be critical.

Falcons Offense vs. Rams Defense

Atlanta will lean on Robinson’s multi-phase skill set and Pitts’ matchup versatility. Cousins has played well in recent starts, and if London is healthy, the Falcons can create chunk plays. However, the Rams defense has shown improvement overall, and containing dynamic Falcons weapons — especially in short-to-intermediate passing — may be pivotal.

Situational Edge:

While the Falcons play with pride and have big-play threats, the Rams have everything at stake and superior overall efficiency on offense. Expect L.A. to control tempo, sustain drives, and generate plays in key moments.

Players to Watch

Matthew Stafford (LAR): Veteran QB with MVP caliber season and poised for another big night.

Puka Nacua (LAR): Rams’ focal point; massive yardage potential if he stays involved.

Bijan Robinson (ATL): Falcons’ offensive engine; his success could keep Atlanta competitive.

Kyle Pitts (ATL): Big-play threat in the passing game.

