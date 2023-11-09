Panthers vs. Bears NFL Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

A matchup only a bettor could love will take place in Chicago on Thursday night where the Bears will host the Panthers at 8:15 p.m. ET. What’s the smart play in this Panthers vs. Bears matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

113 Carolina Panthers (+3) at 114 Chicago Bears (-3); o/u 38.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Solider Field, Chicago, IL

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Panthers vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night football against the Bears. Burns suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Colts and will not be able to suit up on the short week. Burns is fourth among all EDGE rushers in pass rush win rate with a 27 percent. Him not being in the lineup is a huge blow for the Panthers defense.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Week 10 against the Panthers. Fields got in three limited practices this week, but, on a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football, the Bears are giving him another game off as he works his way back from the thumb injury. The long rest period between now and next Sunday should allow Fields to get back on the pitch for Week 11. Tyson Bagent will get the starting nod one last time this week.

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 9 games

Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Carolina

Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

Panthers vs. Bears Prediction:

Take Chicago. The Panthers are a bad football team, but they’ve been absolutely horrendous on the road this season. They lost by 14 to a hapless Falcons team in Week 1. They lost by 10 in Seattle in Week 3, then by 18 in Detroit in Week 5. The last time the Panthers were on the road, they lost by 21 in Miami to the Dolphins. Do I trust the Bears? Hell no. But they’re the home team on a short week playing a terrible road squad.

Panthers vs. Bears NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -3