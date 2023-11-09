    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Panthers vs. Bears NFL Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Panthers vs. Bears

    A matchup only a bettor could love will take place in Chicago on Thursday night where the Bears will host the Panthers at 8:15 p.m. ET. What’s the smart play in this Panthers vs. Bears matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    113 Carolina Panthers (+3) at 114 Chicago Bears (-3); o/u 38.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Solider Field, Chicago, IL

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Panthers vs. Bears Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

    Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night football against the Bears. Burns suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Colts and will not be able to suit up on the short week. Burns is fourth among all EDGE rushers in pass rush win rate with a 27 percent. Him not being in the lineup is a huge blow for the Panthers defense.

    Chicago Bears DFS Spin

    Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Week 10 against the Panthers. Fields got in three limited practices this week, but, on a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football, the Bears are giving him another game off as he works his way back from the thumb injury. The long rest period between now and next Sunday should allow Fields to get back on the pitch for Week 11. Tyson Bagent will get the starting nod one last time this week.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 9 games

    Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

    Panthers vs. Bears Prediction:

    Take Chicago. The Panthers are a bad football team, but they’ve been absolutely horrendous on the road this season. They lost by 14 to a hapless Falcons team in Week 1. They lost by 10 in Seattle in Week 3, then by 18 in Detroit in Week 5. The last time the Panthers were on the road, they lost by 21 in Miami to the Dolphins. Do I trust the Bears? Hell no. But they’re the home team on a short week playing a terrible road squad.

    Panthers vs. Bears NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com