Packers vs. Broncos NFL Week 15 Picks, Odds & Predictions

This Week 15 clash between the 9‑3‑1 Green Bay Packers and the 11‑2 Denver Broncos has playoff implications and a marquee feel — even though it’s “just” mid‑December. Both teams are riding winning streaks (Packers four straight, Broncos ten straight), and this could be one of the most compelling games of the weekend nationally. Will Denver keep rolling as it looks to secure the top seed in the AFC? Or is Green Bay the play on Sunday when this Packers vs. Broncos matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Packers vs. Broncos Game Day Information

🏟 Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

⏰ Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

📺 TV: CBS

📡 Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo

Packers at Broncos — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers -2 Over 42.5 -130 Denver Broncos +2 Under 42.5 +110 Opening line: Packers +1.5 / Broncos -1.5

What’s at stake

Packers (9‑3‑1): Fight to stay atop the NFC North and build résumé for seeding.

Broncos (11‑2): Protect an NFC top seed, extend their winning streak, and keep momentum building as the playoffs approach.

Both teams are confident and playing well — this isn’t a trap game for either side.

Green Bay Packers

Offense:

QB Jordan Love has rebounded after a mid‑season lull, throwing multiple TDs in each of his last two games and playing his best football of the year.

Running game and receivers (including Jayden Reed ) provide balance, though Denver’s defense will be a stiff test.

Packers run an efficient offense that can sustain drives and capitalize in short‑to‑intermediate passing.

Defense & Issues:

Pack D has played well this season and picked up key stops in recent decisive wins.

Injuries: RB Josh Jacobs missed Wednesday practice (knee) but is expected to play; WR Savion Williams, DE Lukas Van Ness, and LB Kristian Welch are questionable on mid‑week report — monitor Friday.

Notes:

Green Bay has won four of the last six matchups with Denver but historically struggles in Mile High (1–7 SU).

Denver Broncos

Offense:

QB Bo Nix has led Denver’s methodical yet efficient offense during a 10‑game winning streak , spreading the ball and controlling time of possession.

RB RJ Harvey and a strong offensive line bolster the ground and short passing attack.

Special teams weapon Marvin Mims Jr. (punt and kick return ace) provides big‑play potential and hidden yardage value.

Defense:

Broncos defense is stifling — top of the league in sacks, pressure rate and turnover opportunities, per analytic models.

Their secondary and front seven are strong complementing the offense by creating short fields and shutting down top playmakers.

Injuries:

WR Pat Bryant (hamstring) is a limited note. There are no other major starters reportedly absent as of mid‑week.

Public Betting Tickets

Packers at Broncos — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Green Bay Packers 27% +1.5 → -2.5 Denver Broncos 73% -1.5 → +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Matchups That Decide the Game

🛡 Packers passing attack vs. Broncos pass rush

Denver leads the NFL in sacks and pressure rate — getting after Love is a key to slowing Green Bay’s rhythm.

📌 Broncos’ offense vs. Packers secondary

Green Bay’s defense must limit Denver’s methodical drives and big special teams plays (especially from Mims), or Denver will control clock and field position.

⛰ Altitude & home field

Packers historically struggle in Denver’s thin air, and penalty crew trends suggest road teams can be more heavily flagged — something Packers fans should be aware of entering one of Denver’s toughest home environments.

🧠 Turnover margin & fourth‑quarter execution

Both teams are efficient and disciplined — the winner likely protects the ball and forces one or two critical stops late.

Packers vs. Broncos Picks & Predictions

This shapes up as one of Week 15’s best games — two hot teams with playoff positioning on the line. Denver’s home field, defensive strength, and special teams danger make this a rock‑fight, but the Packers’ recent form and offensive balance give them a slight edge in a close one.

Green Bay edges Denver in a tight, back‑and‑forth game. This projection has the Packers covering the spread and securing a crucial road win.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 24 — Broncos 20 (Take Green Bay -2.5)

