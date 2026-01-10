Packers vs. Bears NFL Prediction: Does Green Bay still own Chicago?

A classic rivalry reignited in the postseason! The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears in a charged NFC Wild Card clash that adds even more lore to the NFL’s most storied rivalry. These teams split their 2025 regular-season meetings, and now only one will move on — right in the heart of the rivalry’s home territory. With Green Bay laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Packers vs. Bears NFL Wild Card playoff matchup?

Packers vs. Bears Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 🕗 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 📍 Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Soldier Field — Chicago, IL 📺 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Packers at Bears — NFL Wild Card Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers -1.5 Over 44.5 -125 Chicago Bears +1.5 Under 44.5 +110 Opening line: Packers -1.5/Bears +1.5

Season Storylines & Context

Packers — Grit Over Glamour

The Packers finished the regular season 9–7–1 and earned the playoff berth with a mix of toughness and veteran leadership. QB Jordan Love threw for 3,381 yards, 23 TDs, and just six interceptions, pacing a balanced attack that also leaned on RB Josh Jacobs (929 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and a dependable receiving corps led by Romeo Doubs (724 yards).

Green Bay’s defense has been opportunistic at times, and historically the Packers have dominated the series — owning the most wins by one franchise against another in NFL history, including an all-time lead of 109–96–6 against the Bears.

However, late-season injuries have clouded optimism. Bo Melton is playoff-ruled out after landing on IR, and the Packers added Desmond Ridder to their QB room as depth amid questions around Love’s health.

Bears — Momentum & Rookie Star Power

Chicago finished 11–6 and captured the NFC North, propelled by roOKIE QB Caleb Williams, who shattered the franchise single-season passing record with 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Williams’ blend of arm talent and wheels — including being one of the fastest players in the league — has transformed the Bears’ offense into a multi-dimensional threat. Behind him, a strong ground game featuring D’Andre Swift (1,087 rushing yards, nine TDs) keeps defenses honest.

Head coach Ben Johnson also earns praise for dramatically reshaping Chicago’s culture and performance, turning a rebuilding franchise into a real playoff threat in his first season.

Keys to the Game

Packers Must Protect the Football

Green Bay’s margin for error is thin. Stop turnovers, nail third downs, and keep Williams in predictable passing situations. Forcing Chicago into long third downs could tilt the game in G-B’s favor.

Bears Need to Dominate on the Ground

Chicago’s strong rushing attack controls the clock and wears down defenses. Swift and complementary backs must chew up yards early to open up play-action chances for Williams.

Weather Could Be a Factor

Cold and potentially snowy conditions at Soldier Field could slow passing games and advantage teams that can run and play physical, mistake-free football.

Head-to-Head & Recent History

These two teams met twice in the 2025 regular season: the Packers won in early December , and the Bears won an OT thriller at Soldier Field later in the year.

This Wild Card meeting will be just the third playoff matchup all time between the rivals — and the first since the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Many of their recent contests have been tight, often decided by single digits or in overtime, highlighting just how even these clubs have been.

Public Betting Tickets

Packers at Bears — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Green Bay Packers 39% -1.5 → -1.5 Chicago Bears 71% +1.5 → +1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Key Player Matchups

Jordan Love vs. Caleb Williams

Love’s efficiency and ball security versus Williams’ dual-threat explosiveness should be one of the marquee storylines of the night. Williams’ ability to extend plays and hurt defenses outside the pocket could be decisive.

Packers Offensive Line vs. Chicago Rush

Keeping Love upright and establishing Jacobs on the ground will keep pressure off Green Bay’s passing game — especially critical in a rivalry game atmosphere.

Bears Front Seven vs. Green Bay Rushing Attack

If Chicago can slow Jacobs and make Love beat them through the air, the Bears’ transition defense gets easier and their game plan smoother.

Prediction & Score Projection

This one feels like a classic NFC North playoff battle — low-to-moderate scoring, tight defense, and big moments decided by turnovers or field position. The Bears have home-field advantage, a dynamic offense, and momentum in their corner.

🔮 Final Score Projection:

Bears 20, Packers 17

Chicago pulls it out late behind timely runs and a clutch drive from Caleb Williams. The rivalry stays alive and the Windy City celebrates a hard-fought playoff win.

The Pick: UNDER 44.5

