NFL Week 3 Line Moves & Odds Shifts — Opening vs Current

This Week 3 report spotlights the most important NFL Week 3 line moves — how openers shifted to current numbers across spreads and totals, which games crossed key numbers (3 & 7), and where the market might be offering value. Use it alongside our NFL hub, live public betting & public money, and SuperContest expert picks.

Numbers below show opening → current snapshots. Timing: Last checked Sept. 21, 2025 — 11:25 a.m. ET.

Biggest Week 3 Spread Moves (3+ pts) Raiders at Commanders — WAS −6.5 → −2.5 (down 4): Early quarterback/injury clouds and market resistance brought this through the key 3.

— WAS −6.5 → −2.5 (down 4): Early quarterback/injury clouds and market resistance brought this through the key 3. Cardinals at 49ers — ARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 (flip & 4-pt swing): Repriced toward San Francisco through the week.

— ARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 (flip & 4-pt swing): Repriced toward San Francisco through the week. Bengals at Vikings — MIN −5.5 → −2.5 (down 3): Steady pull toward the field-goal zone.

— MIN −5.5 → −2.5 (down 3): Steady pull toward the field-goal zone. Cowboys at Bears — CHI −1.5 → DAL −1.5 (flip ~3): Side changed hands; injuries/OL usage monitored.

Key-Number Watch (3 & 7) Commanders down through 3 (−6.5 → −2.5): buy/sell decisions cluster around −3/+3.5.

(−6.5 → −2.5): buy/sell decisions cluster around −3/+3.5. Vikings toward 3 (−5.5 → −2.5): swing puts middles in play if +3.5 resurfaces on CIN.

(−5.5 → −2.5): swing puts middles in play if +3.5 resurfaces on CIN. Packers off 7 (−6.5/−7 → −7.5): tax on the favorite above the key.

(−6.5/−7 → −7.5): tax on the favorite above the key. Seahawks through 7 (−6.5 → −7.5): premium to back the fave; dog value grows at +7.5/+8.

(−6.5 → −7.5): premium to back the fave; dog value grows at +7.5/+8. Buccaneers off 7 (−7.5 → −6.5): correction gives Jets a better number but keeps TB favored.

Totals on the Move Chiefs–Giants — 42.5 → 45.5 (Over interest)

— 42.5 → 45.5 (Over interest) Cardinals–49ers — 43.5 → 45.5 (ticked up)

— 43.5 → 45.5 (ticked up) Lions–Ravens — 52.5 → 53.5 (nudged up)

— 52.5 → 53.5 (nudged up) Packers–Browns — 43.5 → 41.5 (Under interest)

— 43.5 → 41.5 (Under interest) Seahawks–Saints — 42.5 → 41.5 (Under interest)

— 42.5 → 41.5 (Under interest) Rams–Eagles — 45.5 → 44.5 (small dip)

— 45.5 → 44.5 (small dip) Broncos–Chargers — 46.5 → 45.5 (small dip)

— 46.5 → 45.5 (small dip) Jets–Buccaneers — 44.5 → 43.5 (small dip)

Game-by-Game Board — Opening vs. Current Sunday Early (1:00 p.m. ET) Colts vs. Titans — Spread: IND −3 → −5.5 · Total: 43 → 43.5 Falcons vs. Panthers — Spread: ATL −3.5 → −5.5 · Total: 44.5 → 44.5 Raiders vs. Commanders — Spread: WAS −6.5 → −2.5 · Total: 47.5 → 43.5 Packers vs. Browns — Spread: GB −6.5/−7 → −7.5 · Total: 43.5 → 41.5 Bengals vs. Vikings — Spread: MIN −5.5 → −2.5 · Total: 44.5 → 41.5 Rams vs. Eagles — Spread: PHI −4.5 → −3.5 · Total: 45.5 → 44.5 Steelers vs. Patriots — Spread: PK → PIT −1.5 · Total: 44.5 → 44.5 Jets vs. Buccaneers — Spread: TB −7.5 → −6.5 · Total: 44.5 → 43.5 Texans vs. Jaguars — Spread: JAX −1.5 → −1.5 · Total: 43.5 → 44.5 Sunday Late & Night Broncos vs. Chargers (4:05) — Spread: LAC −3 → −2.5 · Total: 46.5 → 45.5 Saints vs. Seahawks (4:05) — Spread: SEA −6.5 → −7.5 · Total: 42.5 → 41.5 Cowboys vs. Bears (4:25) — Spread: CHI −1.5 → DAL −1.5 · Total: 49.5 → 49.5 Cardinals vs. 49ers (4:25) — Spread: ARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 · Total: 43.5 → 45.5 Chiefs vs. Giants (SNF) — Spread: KC −6.5 → −6 to −7 · Total: 42.5 → 45.5 Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) Lions vs. Ravens — Spread: BAL −6 → −4.5 · Total: 52.5 → 53.5

