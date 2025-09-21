BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
NFL Week 3 Line Moves & Odds Shifts — Opening vs Current

byMichael Cash
September 21, 2025
This Week 3 report spotlights the most important NFL Week 3 line moves — how openers shifted to current numbers across spreads and totals, which games crossed key numbers (3 & 7), and where the market might be offering value. Use it alongside our NFL hub, live public betting & public money, and SuperContest expert picks.

Numbers below show opening → current snapshots. Timing: Last checked Sept. 21, 2025 — 11:25 a.m. ET.

Biggest Week 3 Spread Moves (3+ pts)

  • Raiders at CommandersWAS −6.5 → −2.5 (down 4): Early quarterback/injury clouds and market resistance brought this through the key 3.
  • Cardinals at 49ersARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 (flip & 4-pt swing): Repriced toward San Francisco through the week.
  • Bengals at VikingsMIN −5.5 → −2.5 (down 3): Steady pull toward the field-goal zone.
  • Cowboys at BearsCHI −1.5 → DAL −1.5 (flip ~3): Side changed hands; injuries/OL usage monitored.

Key-Number Watch (3 & 7)

  • Commanders down through 3 (−6.5 → −2.5): buy/sell decisions cluster around −3/+3.5.
  • Vikings toward 3 (−5.5 → −2.5): swing puts middles in play if +3.5 resurfaces on CIN.
  • Packers off 7 (−6.5/−7 → −7.5): tax on the favorite above the key.
  • Seahawks through 7 (−6.5 → −7.5): premium to back the fave; dog value grows at +7.5/+8.
  • Buccaneers off 7 (−7.5 → −6.5): correction gives Jets a better number but keeps TB favored.

Totals on the Move

  • Chiefs–Giants42.5 → 45.5 (Over interest)
  • Cardinals–49ers43.5 → 45.5 (ticked up)
  • Lions–Ravens52.5 → 53.5 (nudged up)
  • Packers–Browns43.5 → 41.5 (Under interest)
  • Seahawks–Saints42.5 → 41.5 (Under interest)
  • Rams–Eagles45.5 → 44.5 (small dip)
  • Broncos–Chargers46.5 → 45.5 (small dip)
  • Jets–Buccaneers44.5 → 43.5 (small dip)

Game-by-Game Board — Opening vs. Current

Sunday Early (1:00 p.m. ET)

Colts vs. Titans — Spread: IND −3 → −5.5 · Total: 43 → 43.5

Falcons vs. Panthers — Spread: ATL −3.5 → −5.5 · Total: 44.5 → 44.5

Raiders vs. Commanders — Spread: WAS −6.5 → −2.5 · Total: 47.5 → 43.5

Packers vs. Browns — Spread: GB −6.5/−7 → −7.5 · Total: 43.5 → 41.5

Bengals vs. Vikings — Spread: MIN −5.5 → −2.5 · Total: 44.5 → 41.5

Rams vs. Eagles — Spread: PHI −4.5 → −3.5 · Total: 45.5 → 44.5

Steelers vs. Patriots — Spread: PK → PIT −1.5 · Total: 44.5 → 44.5

Jets vs. Buccaneers — Spread: TB −7.5 → −6.5 · Total: 44.5 → 43.5

Texans vs. Jaguars — Spread: JAX −1.5 → −1.5 · Total: 43.5 → 44.5

Sunday Late & Night

Broncos vs. Chargers (4:05) — Spread: LAC −3 → −2.5 · Total: 46.5 → 45.5

Saints vs. Seahawks (4:05) — Spread: SEA −6.5 → −7.5 · Total: 42.5 → 41.5

Cowboys vs. Bears (4:25) — Spread: CHI −1.5 → DAL −1.5 · Total: 49.5 → 49.5

Cardinals vs. 49ers (4:25) — Spread: ARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 · Total: 43.5 → 45.5

Chiefs vs. Giants (SNF) — Spread: KC −6.5 → −6 to −7 · Total: 42.5 → 45.5

Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET)

Lions vs. Ravens — Spread: BAL −6 → −4.5 · Total: 52.5 → 53.5

