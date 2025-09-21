NFL Week 3 Expert Picks — Consensus Card, ATS & Props

Matchup Pick Buy to Conf.

Bengals at Vikings (1:00 ET) CIN +3 +3.5 (−120) 4/5

Market moved toward CIN all week; Vikings OL vs. pressure is the hinge. Prefer full +3 or better.

Colts vs. Titans (1:00 ET) IND −4.5 −4 4/5

Trench edge + early-down success favors Indy; prefer under −5.

Eagles at Rams (1:00 ET) PHI −3.5 −3 3.5/5

TE/RZ usage trending up; if −3 appears, upgrade to 4/5.

Chargers vs. Broncos (4:05 ET) LAC −2.5 −2.5 3.5/5

Even with RB room in flux, passing efficiency edge + home field justify short fave.

Ravens vs. Lions (MNF 8:15 ET) BAL −4.5 −4 3.5/5

Defensive front vs. protection mismatch; would not play beyond −5.