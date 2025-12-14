NFL Week 15 Best Bets Early Slate – Will Lamar save Ravens’ season?

As some teams look to improve their playoff positioning, others are just trying to make the playoffs as we head into crunch time in the NFL. Our NFL Week 15 Best Bets article examines our top plays out of the early action on Sunday. Will Lamar Jackson save the Ravens’ season in Cincinnati? Can Buffalo even its season series with New England? Read on.

NFL Week 15 Best Bet: Chargers +6

The banged-up Chargers (9–4) make the short trip to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs (6–7) in a Week 15 AFC West showdown that could have postseason implications for both clubs. This is a fireworks matchup when both QBs are right — Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes — but ink the weather, injuries and turnover battle as the real swing factors.

This feels like a one-possession tilt that goes home with the Chiefs thanks to Mahomes’ late-game magic and Arrowhead’s edge in special teams and environment. If Herbert is fully healthy, the Chargers can absolutely win this; if he’s limited, Kansas City’s advantages in big-play creation become harder to overcome. Either way, the Chiefs haven’t fared well at the betting window all season. Give me the Chargers +6.

NFL Week 15 Best Bet: Ravens -3

This AFC North tilt is a timely one: the 6–7 Baltimore Ravens travel to face a 4–9 Cincinnati Bengals club that’s fighting to keep faint playoff hopes alive. It’s a familiar chess match between mobile playmakers and a Bengals passing attack trying to re-find its midseason form.

Both teams need this win for very different reasons. Baltimore’s more balanced identity and Lamar Jackson’s dual threat give them a slight edge in a road spot where Cincinnati has struggled to be consistently dominant this season. I can’t envision a below-average Bengals team handling business against the Ravens twice in one season. Give me the Ravens -3.

NFL Week 15 Best Bet: Bills -1

This AFC East showdown pits the 9–4 Buffalo Bills against the 11–2 New England Patriots in a game that feels like direct playoff seeding work: Buffalo is jockeying for conference positioning while New England is defending a top AFC record at home. It should be a tight, physical game.

This is a razor-thin game. I’m giving the slight edge to Buffalo because of Allen’s playmaking ability and Buffalo’s offensive weapons — but New England’s home environment, situational offense and opportunistic defense keep this very close. Give me the Bills -1.

