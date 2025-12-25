Lions vs. Vikings Christmas Day NFL Week 17 Predictions

Christmas Day brings a critical Sunday-evening NFC North showdown as the Detroit Lions (8-7) travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17. With Detroit still clinging to playoff hopes and Minnesota already eliminated, this game pits an explosive Lions offense against a shaky Vikings attack led by a young signal-caller. Expect a hard-fought divisional battle that could swing Detroit’s postseason chances. With Detroit laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Lions vs. Vikings matchup?

Lions vs. Vikings Game Day Information

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

TV: NFL on Netflix (streaming)

Lions at Vikings — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Lions -7.5 Over 43.5 -360 Minnesota Vikings +7.5 Under 43.5 +320 Opening line: Lions -2.5 / Vikings +2.5

Key Notes & Storylines

Detroit Lions Offense:

QB Jared Goff has thrown for over 4,000 yards with 32 TDs and just 5 interceptions , ranking among the NFL’s most efficient passers.

Speed demon Amon-Ra St. Brown (over 1,190 yards receiving and double-digit TDs) leads the Lions’ top-tier passing attack, with Jameson Williams also topping 1,000 yards.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs has eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards, adding explosive dual-threat value.

Minnesota Vikings Offense & Injuries:

Minnesota’s QB room has been unsettled; J.J. McCarthy has struggled and is now sidelined with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand, thrusting rookie Max Brosmer into the starting role.

The Vikings rank near the bottom of the league in offensive yardage and scoring, making life difficult against sustained pressure.

Defense & Matchups:

Detroit’s defense has been middle-of-the pack but can clamp down when needed, especially with a plus-turnover differential.

Minnesota’s defense rates highly overall (top-5 unit), particularly in pass coverage, but it’ll face a Lions aerial attack that leads the league in scoring.

Public Betting Tickets

Lions at Vikings — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Detroit Lions 74% -2.5 → -7.5 Minnesota Vikings 36% -2.5 → +7.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Injury Reports

Lions:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with a knee issue but is expected to play and remain a focal point of the offense.

Vikings:

QB J.J. McCarthy is out with a hairline fracture, leaving the offense in rookie hands.

Lions vs. Vikings MNF Picks & Predictions

Detroit’s offensive firepower — even without perfect balance on the ground — should be too much for a Vikings team without its starting QB and with limited scoring punch. Goff and St. Brown connecting early should force Minnesota to play catch-up, while Detroit’s defense finds opportunities to pressure a young Brosmer.

Final Prediction: Lions 27 — Vikings 17

