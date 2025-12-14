Lions vs. Rams NFL Week 15 Predictions: Will Detroit pull off upset?

This Week 15 matchup features two familiar NFC contenders — the Detroit Lions (8–5) and the Los Angeles Rams (10–3) — at a key point in the playoff race. Both teams have recent momentum, but injuries and stylistic contrasts make this one intriguing. Will Detroit pull off the upset or at least keep the game close? Or is it smarter to lay the wood with Los Angeles in this Lions vs. Rams matchup?

Lions vs. Rams Game Day Information

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

⏰ Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

📺 TV: FOX

📡 Streaming: Fubo

Lions at Rams — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Lions +6 Over 55 +205 Los Angeles Rams -6 Under 55 -250 Opening line: Lions -1.5 / Rams +1.5

Top Storylines

Stafford vs. Goff Redux

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff — once traded for each other — meet again in prime Week 15 spotlight. Stafford has been a MVP‑level producer for the Rams this season, combining efficiency and late‑game success. Goff’s Lions have taken key wins and are pushing for playoff relevance. Their matchup adds emotional spice and storyline depth.

Los Angeles Rams (10–3)

Offense:

Matthew Stafford has been elite in 2025, flirting with MVP numbers: about 30+ TDs and a sub‑3 INT total through 13 games, leading one of the NFC’s most efficient top‑end passing attacks.

The Rams demonstrated their offensive firepower with a 45‑17 blowout of the Cardinals in Week 14; Stafford threw for three touchdowns and rookie standout Puka Nacua caught multiple TDs.

Receiving corps: Nacua continues to emerge as a true No. 1 threat, and the Rams have creative weapons that stretch defenses vertically and horizontally.

Defense:

L.A. fields a respectable unit that can pressure quarterbacks and limit explosive pass plays. With few major injuries early in the week, the defense should be near full strength.

Injuries/Depth:

Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee are listed out; Darius Williams and Tutu Atwell are questionable but trending toward availability.

Outlook: The Rams’ balanced attack and home crowd edge help them enter this game as likely favorites.

Detroit Lions (8–5)

Offense:

Detroit continues to lean on a potent and balanced offensive attack led by Jared Goff , workhorse running back Jahmyr Gibbs , and dynamic receivers like Amon‑Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams . Gibbs had three rushing touchdowns in their big Week 14 win over the Cowboys, fueling Detroit’s playoff push.

The offense can score in bunches when executing well, and Goff’s experience helps this unit stay efficient.

Defense:

The Lions’ secondary has been depleted by injuries — including the loss of standout safety Brian Branch to a season‑ending Achilles injury — weakening Detroit’s pass defense.

Simon Vaki and Kerby Joseph are among others dealing with questions, which adds stress against a Rams passing attack.

Injuries/Depth:

Multiple Lions defenders and role players are limited or out, including Terrion Arnold (out), Brian Branch (Achilles), and other role contributors

Outlook: Detroit’s imbalance due to injuries — especially in the back end — makes containing Stafford and the Rams more difficult, though their offense remains a formidable challenge.

Public Betting Tickets

Lions at Rams — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Detroit Lions 75% -1.5 → +6 Los Angeles Rams 25% +1.5 → -6

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Matchups to Watch

📊 Rams Pass Attack vs. Lions Secondary

Detroit’s injuries in the secondary leave the door open for Stafford to exploit with intermediate and deep passing, particularly to playmakers like Nacua and Atwell if healthy.

🏃‍♂️ Lions Run Game vs. Rams Front Seven

Detroit will lean on Gibbs and balanced run concepts to control clock and set up play‑action looks — a critical element to staying competitive late.

⏱️ Turnover Margin & Situational Football

Both teams move the ball well — special teams, third‑down conversions, and red‑zone execution could determine who has the ball with the advantage late.

Lions vs. Rams Picks & Predictions

This game shapes up as an NFC classic: two complementary offenses, high stakes for seeding, and contrasting strengths. L.A.’s depth and scoring efficiency, combined with Detroit’s secondary injuries, give the Rams a slight edge — but the Lions’ offensive firepower and playoff urgency keep this one close.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 31, Lions 27. (Take Detroit +6 and/or OVER 55)

