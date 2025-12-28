Jaguars vs. Colts NFL Prediction: Will Jacksonville cruise to ATS win?

The Jaguars vs. Colts AFC South clash isn’t just about division bragging rights — it’s about playoff positioning and momentum heading into January. The Jaguars are in a hot stretch, threatening to lock up a playoff berth, while the Colts now look to play spoiler. With Trevor Lawrence leading a potent Jacksonville offense and Philip Rivers’ veteran magic on the other sideline, there’s plenty of intrigue for bettors eyeing spreads, totals, and player props.

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~1:00 p.m. ET

~1:00 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN 📺 TV: FOX

Jaguars at Colts — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5 Over 48.5 -250 Indianapolis Colts +5.5 Under 48.5 +225 Opening line: Colts -1.5/Jaguars +1.5

Team & Player Storylines

Jacksonville Jaguars (11–4)

The Jaguars have surged to the top of the AFC South, riding strong offensive play and improved defense. QB Trevor Lawrence has been efficient with over 3,400 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season, ranking among the league’s better signal-callers. Their running game, led by Travis Etienne Jr., keeps defenses honest, while weapons like Brian Thomas Jr. and Tim Patrick stretch the field. Jacksonville’s defense, anchored by DE Josh Hines-Allen and linebacker Devin Lloyd, has created timely pressure and turnovers, making them tough to score against late in games.

However, the Jaguars will be without veteran CB Jourdan Lewis (foot – season ended), a solid presence in the secondary, which could open opportunities downfield for Indy’s pass game.

Indianapolis Colts (8–7)

The Colts season has been a roller coaster. After a strong start, they’ve dropped several close contests and sit precariously outside of a playoff spot. Veteran QB Philip Rivers — back from retirement — has stabilized the offense in brief action, but Indianapolis continues to search for consistency under center.

Their best weapon remains RB Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, a matchup problem against even stout fronts. WR Alec Pierce has emerged as a big-play threat with top-tier yards per reception figures.

Meanwhile, Indy’s defense has been middling, and injuries continue to sap depth — making this a critical test if they want to stay in postseason contention.

Public Betting Tickets

Jaguars at Colts — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Jacksonville Jaguars 74% +1.5 → -5.5 Indianapolis Colts 36% -1.5 → +5.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Previous Meeting This Season

In Week 14 at EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars dominated 36–19, with Lawrence throwing two TDs and Etienne scoring twice on the ground. Jacksonville’s defense forced multiple turnovers and shut down Indy’s attack when it mattered.

Key Matchups to Watch

Lawrence vs. Rivers: A shootout is possible if Rivers finds rhythm early, but Lawrence’s recent consistency gives the Jaguars the edge.

Jags Run D vs. Taylor: Even the best back in football will be tested by Jacksonville’s front — a true chess match of strength vs. strength.

Secondary Battles: With Lewis out, the Colts may try exploiting the Jaguars’ secondary — especially with Pierce’s deep speed.

This line feels about right — Jacksonville is the better all-around squad, but Indianapolis isn’t without weapons and will make this competitive at home. Indy’s defense has shown cracks, and Rivers’ veteran savvy can only carry them so far. Trevor Lawrence’s balanced attack and Jacksonville’s recent momentum should tilt the game in their favor, though a late Indy touchdown keeps this closer than many expect.

Final Score Prediction

Jaguars 27 — Colts 23 (take the over 48.5)

Expect a fourth-quarter push, but the Jaguars take control with timely offense and enough defensive stops to cover the spread.

