Jaguars vs. Broncos NFL Picks & Predictions: Is Denver on Upset Alert?

Will the Broncos keep rolling and hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over the Jaguars? Or will Jacksonville secure a small upset in Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Broncos clash at 3:05 p.m. ET?

Jaguars vs. Broncos Game Day Information

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (10–4) at Denver Broncos (12–2)

Date & Time: Sunday, December 21, 2025 — 4:05 PM ET / 2:05 PM MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado

TV: FOX

Jaguars at Broncos — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 Over 47 +150 Denver Broncos -3.5 Under 47 -180 Opening line: Jaguars +3 / Broncos -3

Key Stats & Storylines

Jaguars (10–4)

Jacksonville has surged with a 5-game win streak heading into Denver.

Trevor Lawrence leads a dynamic offense with over 3,200 passing yards and 23 TDs this season.

Travis Etienne Jr. is a versatile offensive weapon with nearly 950 rushing yards and a team-high in touchdowns.

Wideout Jakobi Meyers has provided a major boost since joining midseason.

Rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten is out due to surgery, which could limit depth behind Etienne.

Defensive playmakers like LB Devin Lloyd anchor a unit that creates turnovers.

Broncos (12–2)

Denver tops the AFC with an 11-game win streak and is undefeated at home.

QB Bo Nix has been efficient, throwing more than 3,200 yards and mixing well with his weapons.

Nik Bonitto and Denver’s pass rush rank among the league’s best, creating pressure and chaos for opposing QBs.

Broncos have dealt with RB J.K. Dobbins’s absence and leaned on depth like RJ Harvey in the backfield.

Team Stats Snapshot

Jaguars average ~26–27 PPG; Broncos ~24–26 PPG.

Denver’s defense ranks elite in limiting rush yards and points allowed.

Public Betting Tickets

Jaguars at Broncos — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Jacksonville Jaguars 42% +3 → +3.5 Denver Broncos 58% +3 → -3.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Picks & Predictions

This AFC clash projects as a high-stakes showdown with playoff implications for both teams. Jacksonville’s explosive offense and streaky play make them dangerous, but Denver’s stifling defense and home-field advantage give them the edge. I’m backing the Broncos to control the game in key moments and secure a home victory in a competitive contest.

Final Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Jaguars 21 (Take Denver -3)

