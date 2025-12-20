Eagles vs. Commanders NFL Week 16 Picks: Is home dog best bet?

This NFC East divisional showdown features the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (9–5) on the road against the Washington Commanders (4–10). For Philadelphia, a win moves them closer to clinching a back-to-back NFC East title, something the franchise hasn’t done since the early 2000s. Washington, fresh off ending a lengthy skid, will look to spoil that dream and play spoiler in their final home games of the campaign. What’s the best bet in today’s Eagles vs. Commanders matchup?

Eagles vs. Commanders Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

🕔 Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

📍 Location: Northwest Stadium — Landover, MD

📺 TV: FOX — early afternoon Saturday kickoff in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season.

Eagles at Commanders — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -7 Over 44.5 -315 Washington Commanders +7 Under 44.5 +275 Opening line: Eagles -1.5/Commanders +1.5

🏈 Team Overviews & Season Context

Philadelphia Eagles (9–5)

The Eagles have largely recovered from early-season offensive struggles and find themselves in prime position to secure the NFC East again. Led by QB Jalen Hurts — who boasts a strong 22-TD to 6-INT season — Philadelphia’s offense features playmakers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith while Saquon Barkley provides balance on the ground.

Philadelphia’s defense under coordinator Vic Fangio has been stout in points allowed, ranking among the league’s better units behind pressure from the front seven and solid situational play.

Key Eagles Storylines:

Hurts can lead Philly to consecutive division titles for the first time since 2001-04.

A.J. Brown has been a matchup nightmare — especially against Washington’s secondary — and is a top prop bet candidate.

The Eagles defense has been reliably top-tier in preventing scoring and explosive plays.

Washington Commanders (4–10)

The Commanders’ 2025 season has been defined by injuries to key players, including AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who was shut down for the season due to a re-injured elbow. Marcus Mariota steps in at quarterback, though inconsistently, while Washington’s offensive weapons and line depth have taken hits.

Despite struggles, Washington snapped an eight-game losing streak earlier in December and hopes to build on that momentum at home — with rookie rushers and role players stepping up to make this a competitive NFC East clash.

Key Commanders Storylines:

Marcus Mariota starts at QB in place of the injured Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders’ run game, featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr., has shown growth and could keep drives alive.

Washington has heavier injury burdens, including on both offensive and defensive lines.

Public Betting Tickets

Eagles at Commanders — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Philadelphia Eagles 79% -1.5 → -7 Washington Commanders 21% +1.5 → +7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

🔑 Matchups & Game Dynamics

📍 1. Eagles Passing Game vs. Commanders Secondary

The Commanders rank near the bottom in pass defense, and Philadelphia’s aerial weapons — particularly A.J. Brown — have historically burned Washington for big gains. With Brown averaging strong yards against this matchup and Hurts’ versatility, the Eagles can flex their offensive balance if they establish rhythm early.

📍 2. Commanders Run Game Against Philly Front Seven

Washington’s emerging backfield duo will aim to keep Philadelphia’s pass rush honest and control the line of scrimmage. If Mariota can manage the game and the run game sustains prolonged drives, it will pressure the Eagles to adjust defensively.

📍 3. Turnovers & Special Teams

Turnovers often decide divisional games — and Washington’s efforts to take care of the football against a staunch Eagles defense will be critical. Philadelphia’s opportunistic defense could turn short fields into quick points.

Eagles vs. Commanders Picks & Predictions

This divisional matchup favors the Eagles, who have the veteran leadership, defensive steadiness, and offensive firepower to control the flow. Washington’s injury woes and inconsistency at quarterback make it tough for them to sustain scoring drives, especially against a defense that ranks near the top in points allowed.

🏆 Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 17 (take Philadelphia -7)

Philadelphia secures the road win, putting them in a strong position to close out the NFC East with a division-clinching performance.

