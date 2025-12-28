Eagles vs. Bills NFL Week 17 Picks: Will Buffalo take down Champs?

This Week 17 showdown features two of the NFL’s most complete clubs jockeying for playoff positioning — and possibly division titles. The Bills are still chasing the AFC East crown and host this game as slight favorites, while the Eagles have already clinched the NFC East and aim to reinforce their Super Bowl contender status. With Buffalo laying 2.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Eagles vs. Bills matchup?

Eagles vs. Bills Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~4:25 p.m. ET

~4:25 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY 📺 TV: FOX

Eagles at Bills — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 Over 44.5 +120 Buffalo Bills -2.5 Under 44.5 -130 Opening line: Eagles +1.5 / Bills -1.5

Key Matchups to Watch

Hurts vs. Allen: Two dual-threat QBs who can change the game with both arms and legs — advantage goes to who controls the clock and minimizes turnovers.

Rush Games Everywhere: With Buffalo’s vulnerability vs. the run and Philly’s commitment to Barkley and supplemental options, expect this battle to shape the tempo.

Weather & Passing: If wind/rain hits late, both teams could lean even more on their backfields and short passes — impacting totals and prop outcomes.

Public Betting Tickets

Eagles at Bills — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Philadelphia Eagles 51% +1.5 → +2.5 Buffalo Bills 49% -1.5 → -2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Eagles vs. Bills Picks & Predictions

This feels like a tight, playoff-caliber battle where both offenses can score, but defensive adjustments and turnovers will decide it. Buffalo’s home field and division ambitions give them a slight edge, but the Eagles’ stout defense and balanced offense make them very live as road underdogs.

Final Score Prediction:

Bills 27 — Eagles 24 (take Buffalo -2.5)

Expect field position battles, tough running games, and a pivotal late defensive stand to swing the result.

