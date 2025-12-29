December 2025 NFL Mock Draft Final Regular Season Projections and Rising Stars

The college football landscape is shifting as we reach late December. With the regular season concluded and bowl games commencing, professional scouting departments are narrowing their focus. This latest NFL mock draft provides a clear look at how the first round might unfold during the 2026 event. Teams at the bottom of the standings are already turning their attention toward franchise-altering talent to spark a turnaround.

The Duel for the Top Selection

It seems that the race for the first overall pick has become a two-man contest at the quarterback position. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has solidified his status as a potential superstar. His ability to process complex defenses and deliver accurate passes under pressure has separated him from his peers.

Moreover, Oregon’s Dante Moore remains a primary challenger for the top spot. He possesses elite arm talent and has shown remarkable growth in his decision-making throughout the season. Due to the high demand for signal-callers, both players are expected to be top-five locks in any updated NFL mock draft scenario.

Defensive Blue Chips at the Top

While the quarterbacks dominate the headlines, the defensive talent in this class is exceptional. Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is currently the premier defensive prospect on most boards. He offers a rare blend of explosive power and lateral agility, allowing him to disrupt plays from multiple alignments.

To be sure, Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. is another name that front offices covet. He is a pure pass rusher who can collapse the pocket with a variety of veteran-level moves. Still, many scouts argue that safety Caleb Downs is the most pro-ready player regardless of position.

Impact Playmakers on the Rise

Several offensive stars have significantly improved their standing over the final month of the season. These players have shown the consistency and athletic traits required to thrive at the next level.

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame) : An all-purpose threat with home-run speed and improved pass-blocking skills.

: An with home-run speed and improved pass-blocking skills. Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona State) : A dynamic playmaker who specializes in creating separation against elite man coverage.

: A dynamic playmaker who specializes in creating separation against elite man coverage. Spencer Fano (OT, Utah) : A technically sound blocker who has not allowed a sack in his last six starts.

: A who has not allowed a sack in his last six starts. Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU): A shutdown defender with the length and speed to mirror top-tier wideouts.

Scouting the Final Stretch

The pre-draft process will continue to evolve as we head into January. This NFL mock draft reflects the current consensus among evaluators, but the upcoming bowl performances can still alter these rankings. Rather than focusing on a single game, scouts will look for long-term physical traits and mental toughness. In fact, the most successful teams prioritize scheme fit over raw statistics when making these high-stakes decisions.