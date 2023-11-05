Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Philadelphia laying a field goal and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup? This NFC East clash is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Dallas Cowboys (+3) at 472 Philadelphia Eagles (-3); o/u 46.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team is not concerned about Tyron Smith (neck) and the team is running him through walkthroughs in preparation to play. It was reported on Wednesday that Smith would get in a limited practice on Thursday. However, McCarthy said the goal is to now get Smith ready for the team’s walkthrough on Saturday to see if he’s able to go on Sunday. Smith was inactive for Week 8 against the Rams with his injury, and will likely be questionable heading into the weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

A.J. Brown caught 8-of-8 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Commanders. A 100-percent catch rate only adds to the impressive performance we saw from Brown. The Eagles’ WR1 has now gone for 125-plus yards in six consecutive games, and added two impressive scores on the day. His first came on an impressive one-handed reception in the end zone from 16 yards out, while his second an impressive leaping grab with two defenders in the area. It goes without saying that Brown will be on the WR1 radar in Week 9 against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. This game is likely to come down to the wire but here’s where I’m at with this handicap: The Eagles have the better overall roster, the better quarterback and the better lines. They also have home field advantage and not to belabor the point, but if this game come down to the fourth quarter, I’d rather be on Jalen Hurts’ side than Dak Prescott’s with everything on the line.

Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3