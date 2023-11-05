    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cowboys vs. Eagles
    Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    With Philadelphia laying a field goal and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup? This NFC East clash is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    471 Dallas Cowboys (+3) at 472 Philadelphia Eagles (-3); o/u 46.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: FOX

    Cowboys vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team is not concerned about Tyron Smith (neck) and the team is running him through walkthroughs in preparation to play. It was reported on Wednesday that Smith would get in a limited practice on Thursday. However, McCarthy said the goal is to now get Smith ready for the team’s walkthrough on Saturday to see if he’s able to go on Sunday. Smith was inactive for Week 8 against the Rams with his injury, and will likely be questionable heading into the weekend.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    A.J. Brown caught 8-of-8 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Commanders. A 100-percent catch rate only adds to the impressive performance we saw from Brown. The Eagles’ WR1 has now gone for 125-plus yards in six consecutive games, and added two impressive scores on the day. His first came on an impressive one-handed reception in the end zone from 16 yards out, while his second an impressive leaping grab with two defenders in the area. It goes without saying that Brown will be on the WR1 radar in Week 9 against the Cowboys.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

    Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

    Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction:

    Take Philadelphia. This game is likely to come down to the wire but here’s where I’m at with this handicap: The Eagles have the better overall roster, the better quarterback and the better lines. They also have home field advantage and not to belabor the point, but if this game come down to the fourth quarter, I’d rather be on Jalen Hurts’ side than Dak Prescott’s with everything on the line.

    Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com