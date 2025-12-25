Cowboys vs. Commanders NFL Christmas Day Picks & Odds

Last Updated on December 25, 2025 10:27 am by Anthony Rome

The Cowboys and Commanders renew their NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day in Week 17. Even though both teams are out of playoff contention, this matchup still carries pride, divisional implications, and plenty of betting intrigue. Dallas has the offensive firepower to light up the scoreboard, while Washington’s injury-depleted roster faces serious questions at quarterback and across its defense. With the Cowboys laying 8.5 points and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Cowboys vs. Commanders matchup?

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Day Information

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium — Landover, MD

TV: NFL Network/Netflix

Cowboys at Commanders — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Cowboys -8.5 Over 50.5 -420 Washington Commanders +8.5 Under 50.5 +380 Opening line: Cowboys +5.5 / Commanders -5.5

Key Notes & Storylines

Cowboys Offense:

Dak Prescott is having one of the best statistical seasons of his career with over 4,000 passing yards , 28+ TD passes , and consistent deep connections.

Dallas boasts a rare trio: a 4,000-yard passer (Prescott) , 1,000-yard rusher (Javonte Williams) , and two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens) — a testament to its elite offensive balance.

CeeDee Lamb is a true matchup nightmare, consistently averaging over 80 yards per game receiving and leading the Cowboys in targets, red-zone opportunities, and explosive plays.

Washington Challenges:

The Commanders have been ravaged by injuries — both starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota are out, leaving veteran Josh Johnson to start under center.

Washington’s offensive line and receiving corps are thin, and their defense has allowed big plays and points late in games. These weaknesses are amplified against an NFL-caliber passing attack like Dallas’s.

Head-to-Head Trends:

Dallas owns the momentum in this rivalry, including a 44–22 blowout win earlier in the season when Prescott and his top targets dominated Washington’s secondary.

In their last five matchups, the Cowboys have outscored the Commanders by substantial margins and claimed four victories.

Public Betting Tickets

Cowboys at Commanders — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Dallas Cowboys 74% +5.5 → -8.5 Washington Commanders 36% -5.5 → +8.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Injury Reports

Cowboys:

Ongoing absences include DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and Tyler Guyton (ankle). Quinnen Williams and others are limited but could still contribute.

Commanders:

Washington’s QB room is in flux with Daniels and Mariota out, leaving Johnson to start. Multiple defenders, including DaRon Payne, are also sidelined, weakening the trenches and secondary.

Cowboys vs. Commanders MNF Picks & Predictions

The Cowboys’ superior offensive balance, combined with Washington’s instability under center and roster attrition, sets the stage for a Dallas victory by double digits. Expect Prescott to attack downfield early to Lamb and Pickens, while Washington’s makeshift offense struggles to sustain consistent drives.

Final Prediction: Cowboys 31 — Commanders 17

