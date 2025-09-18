Commanders Raiders Odds: Washington vs. Raiders Betting Preview & Picks

Commanders Raiders odds take center stage in a pivotal Week 3 matchup as Washington hosts Las Vegas. We break down live pricing on the spread and total, real-time public betting splits, injury developments, recent market movement, and our best bets. Stay tuned for updates through kickoff and check out our full NFL odds and previews and weekly SuperContest picks for more action.

Snapshot: Game Info & TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD TV / Streaming: FOX

Commanders vs. Raiders Odds & Market Read

Spread: Commanders −3.5 / Raiders +3.5 (−110 range)

Moneyline: Commanders −185 / Raiders +154

Total (O/U): 44.5 points — Over/Under (−110 range)

Market read: Opened much higher toward Washington earlier in the week before drifting down to the small-favorite zone. QB availability and offensive continuity remain swing factors; totals traders have leaned slightly lower as the week has progressed. For clarity, we’re tracking Commanders Raiders odds daily and noting any late steam on either side.

Commanders vs. Raiders Betting Splits & Public Money

Public lean: Tickets tilt toward Washington at home; sharper entries eye the Raiders if +4 appears.

Line movement: Early-week bigger numbers → midweek −3.5; total eased into the mid-40s.

See live NFL public betting splits on our chart

Key Injuries & Weather Impact

Commanders: Monitor QB and skill-position statuses through Friday; any mobility limitations cap explosive play potential.

Monitor QB and skill-position statuses through Friday; any mobility limitations cap explosive play potential. Raiders: OL cohesion and ball security are the watch items; minor WR/CB nicks to track on the final report.

Weather: Seasonable mid-Atlantic conditions with light winds expected—minimal impact on pace or kicking.

NFL Betting Trends That Matter

Small home favorites (−3 to −4): Outcomes hinge on red-zone efficiency and turnover margin; 4th-down choices swing covers.

Outcomes hinge on red-zone efficiency and turnover margin; 4th-down choices swing covers. Low-40s totals: Correlate with Unders when either QB is limited; live entries after first two series can be better than pregame.

Correlate with Unders when either QB is limited; live entries after first two series can be better than pregame. Raiders after turnover games (road): Regression toward cleaner play is common, but pressure packages can reignite issues.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Pick: Commanders −3.5 — prefer −3, but defensive pressure and home field tilt it their way.

Total Pick: Under 44.5 — unless QB health news spikes confidence, expect a field-position game.

Player Prop: Washington DEF Sack Over — front can win on obvious passing downs vs. a protection unit still settling.

How to Watch & Stream the Game

Kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Local radio & team streaming options available in-market; check your provider for details.

See more NFL odds and previews on our NFL homepage.

Washington’s defense and home field give them the edge—just watch the number. If it dips to −3, the value improves; if it climbs, consider the Under or a live entry.

