Colts vs. Panthers NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Carolina listed as a slight home dog and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best play in Sunday’s Colts vs. Panthers matchup? Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET for this non-conference clash in Charlotte, NC.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at 468 Carolina Panthers (+2.5); o/u 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

Josh Downs (knee) is questionable for Week 9 against the Panthers. Downs was added to the injury report on Thursday but managed back-to-back limited showings. That said, he couldn’t shake the questionable designation, meaning fantasy managers will want to confirm his game-day status when the team released its inactives report 90-minutes prior to their Sunday afternoon kickoff.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Panthers listed DJ Chark (elbow) as questionable for Week 9 against the Colts. Even if healthy, Chark carries little fantasy relevance heading into Week 9. The Panthers ramped up the passing game in Week 8 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking over play calling, but Chark managed only two receptions for 23 yards on four targets. He can be left off the fantasy radar for Week 9.

Colts vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 8 games at home

Carolina is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing Indianapolis

Colts vs. Panthers Prediction:

Take Carolina. Here are the Panthers’ road games this season: 24-10 loss to the Falcons as a 3.5-point dog, 37-27 loss to the Seahawks as a 4.5-point dog, 42-24 loss to the Lions as a 14-point dog and 42-21 loss to the Dolphins as a 14-point dog. For those scoring at home, Carolina is 0-4 both straight up and against the spread, respectively, on the road this season.

Here is what the Panthers have done at home this season: 20-17 loss to the Saints as a 3-point dog, 21-13 loss to the Vikings as a 4-point dog and 15-13 win over the Texans as a 3.5-point dog. Granted, a 1-1-1 ATS record doesn’t exact scream confidence but the Panthers had every opportunity to beat both New Orleans and Minnesota, but faltered in the fourth quarter. The point is, the Panthers have been a different team at home this season than on the road. I believe they’ll pick up their second straight win today.

Colts vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +2.5