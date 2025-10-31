Chiefs vs Bills Expert Pick: Is Patrick Mahomes on Upset Watch?

Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs Bills Betting Odds

Spread: Chiefs -1

Total (O/U): 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -120 | Bills +100

Kansas City has been a slight favorite all week, but the number has bounced between pick’em and -1 as action evens out. The high total signals oddsmakers expect plenty of scoring from two of the league’s top offenses.

Public Betting Information

The Spread NFL Public Betting Chart page shows roughly 58% of spread tickets on Kansas City, while the moneyline action has been more balanced. The over is drawing about 65% of public plays, with bettors anticipating another Mahomes–Allen shootout.

Weather Report

Forecasts in Orchard Park call for cool mid-50s temperatures and light wind around 7–10 mph, with no precipitation expected. Conditions should be ideal for passing — a welcome sight for both elite quarterbacks.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction

This one feels like another instant classic, but Kansas City’s consistency in close games gives them the edge. The Chiefs’ defense has quietly become top-five in points allowed, and Mahomes continues to find ways to win late. Buffalo’s secondary remains shaky against elite arms, which could spell trouble if this turns into a track meet. Expect Allen to put up numbers but fall just short in crunch time. Final Score: Chiefs 31 – Bills 27

Pick: Chiefs -1

📊 Lock in the best numbers: Compare live odds & line movement 🔍

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.