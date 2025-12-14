Browns vs. Bears NFL Picks: Can Shedeur Sanders keep game close?

The 3–10 Cleveland Browns travel to Soldier Field to face the 9–4 Chicago Bears in what should be a cold, hostile environment for an up-and-coming Browns offense led by rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. Chicago has its NFC posture to protect behind Caleb Williams and playmakers like Rome Odunze. The matchup will also be a major storyline for Myles Garrett, who is chasing the single-season sack record. Will Sanders and the Browns keep the game close? Or is Chicago the best bet in this Browns vs. Bears matchup?

Browns vs. Bears Game Day Information

🏟 Stadium: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

⏰ Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 TV: FOX

Browns at Bears — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Browns +7.5 Over 38.5 +310 Chicago Bears -7.5 Under 38.5 -395 Opening line: Browns +7/Bears -7

Cleveland Browns (3–10)

Quarterback situation: The Browns have rotated QBs this year, but the team announced Shedeur Sanders will start the remainder of the season, giving him a run of starts to evaluate his upside. Through 2025 he’s compiled ~769 passing yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs in limited action. Expect the Browns to lean on short-to-intermediate passing, play-action and Garrett-generated pass-rush opportunities.

Run game: Rookie/early-career backs have carried the load — Quinshon Judkins leads Cleveland in carries and yards (roughly 780 yards through 12 games), and the Browns will need him to control tempo and keep Caleb Williams off the field.

Receivers / targets: The Browns’ receiving room has been a patchwork this season — tight end Harold Fannin Jr. shows up in team leader lists and will likely be a safety valve for the young QB. Expect Browns to create high-percentage looks to their TE and RBs when the wind picks up.

Defense & X-factor: Myles Garrett is the headline — he’s sitting at 20 sacks and is closing in on the single-season record, which will draw maximum attention from the Bears’ protection schemes and quick-release passing concepts. If Garrett gets home, he can flip field position and create scoring opportunities for Cleveland’s defense.

Injury notes: The Browns opened a practice window for Deshaun Watson (Achilles), but he is not expected to play — Shedeur is the starter. Cleveland also listed a large portion of the roster on Wednesday’s report, indicating some depth questions entering Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears (9–4)

Offense & QB: Caleb Williams has been the engine — coming into Week 15 he’s thrown for roughly 2,900+ yards with 19 TDs and 6 INTs (through 13 games), showing the mixture of efficient pocket work and playmaking ability that has driven Chicago’s success this year. Expect the Bears to attack vertically but also get creative with play-action and RPOs in the cold.

Top weapons: Rookie star Rome Odunze (questionable/limited this week after a foot issue) is Chicago’s primary outside threat (about 44 catches for ~660 yards and 6 TDs this season), and his availability will shape how aggressive the Bears are vertically. If Odunze is limited or out, the Bears will shift targets to secondary receivers and tight ends.

Defense: Chicago has a stout front and a opportunistic secondary that will try to rattle a young QB in decrepit conditions. Veteran leadership in the secondary and an ability to generate pressure without heavy blitzing is a key advantage in the cold.

Injury notes: Bears practice report lists Kyler Gordon (groin) and Travis Homer (ankle) as DNPs in early week practice and Odunze limited — keep an eye on final status Friday/Saturday. The Bears also indicated Tyrique Stevenson and Olamide Zaccheaus were limited in walk-throughs.

Public Betting Tickets

Browns at Bears — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Cleveland Browns 53% +7 → +7.5 Chicago Bears 47% -7 → -/.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Matchups that decide the game

Bears OL vs. Myles Garrett: If Chicago can keep Garrett bottled up with quick releases and chip protection, the Bears can sustain drives. If not, Garrett’s pressures and sacks could create turnovers or short fields that keep this close. Caleb Williams vs. Browns pass rush: Williams’ ability to handle heat will determine whether Chicago converts third downs and controls the clock. The Bears prefer to get him in rhythm early. Rome Odunze availability: If Odunze plays at or near full strength, the Bears’ vertical threats force the Browns to choose between one-on-one coverage or giving up chunk plays; if Odunze is limited/out, Chicago’s offense will look different. Weather & ball security: Wind and cold amplify turnovers and drops; teams that play complementary football (run, short passes, strong punts) will benefit.

Browns vs. Bears Picks & Predictions

Expect a cold-weather, physical game where Chicago tries to control tempo and make a young Browns offense one-dimensional. The Bears will leverage Williams’ accuracy on intermediate routes and use the run to shorten the game. Cleveland will look to flip field position via Garrett-generated pressures and by trying to keep drives alive with Judkins and short passing. Turnovers and special teams could swing the result more than explosive offensive bursts.

Chicago controls the line of scrimmage and the weather, and the Bears have more stable QB play and playmakers available (even if Odunze is limited). Garrett will continue his chase but it won’t be enough to overtake a complete Bears attack at Soldier Field.

Final Score Prediction: — Bears 27, Browns 13 (take Bears -7.5)

