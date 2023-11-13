Broncos at Bills Over/Under Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the number sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Broncos at Bills matchup in regards to the total? Kickoff for this Monday Night Football contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Denver Broncos (+7) at 266 Buffalo Bills (-7); o/u 47.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 13, 2023

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: ABC/ESPN

Broncos at Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team is going to work on getting Marvin Mims more involved.

The exact quote is a bit weird. When asked how to go about getting Mims more touches, Payton replied with, “We’re going to work our tails off to move that needle to where he’s getting opportunities.” For now, we’d take this with a grain of salt, although we should also note that Mims played on a season-high 40.8 percent the team’s offensive snaps in Week 8’s win over the Chiefs.

Mims is arguably the most explosive receiver on the Broncos, averaging 22.4 yards per reception while posting a line of 11-246-1. Even if he sees more opportunities, Mims will be hard to trust as the third receiver in an offense that ranks 20th in early-down pass rate and 22nd in pass frequency over expected. Still, fantasy managers stashing Mims should continue to hold him in case of a second-half breakout.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Bills removed WR Stefon Diggs (back) from the injury report Saturday. Diggs got in consecutive limited sessions on Friday and Saturday before being removed from the injury report entirely, cementing his status on the active roster for the team’s Week 10 Monday Night Football contest against the Broncos. Diggs proclaimed his limited sessions as “proactive instead of reactive.”

Broncos at Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Denver’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

Buffalo is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Denver

The Bills are 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Denver

Broncos at Bills Prediction:

Take the under. Offenses are down across the NFL, especially when it comes to primetime matchups. This past Thursday, the Bears and Panthers combined for a whopping 29 points to cash the under. On Sunday night in Las Vegas, the Raiders and Jets combined for just 28 points, again, cashing the under. Last week, the under was 3-0 in primetime games, as was the case the week before. All told, the under is an incredible 24-7 in primetime games (i.e. Thursday, Sunday and Monday night) this season. At this point, it doesn’t even matter what the matchup is, just take the under.

Broncos at Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 47.5