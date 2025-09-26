Bengals vs. Broncos Odds — Week 4 Expert Picks & Lines

Mile High hosts Monday night as Bengals vs. Broncos odds hold around a touchdown with a mid-40s total—below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), key injuries, weather, trending angles, and our expert picks to help you time the number.

Bengals vs. Broncos Game Info & TV

Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO TV/Streaming: ESPN/ABC

Opening & Current Odds — Bengals vs. Broncos

Spread: Open: Broncos -7 · Now: Broncos -7.5

Open: Broncos -7 · Now: Broncos -7.5 Total: Open: 44.5 · Now: 44.5

Open: 44.5 · Now: 44.5 Moneyline: Open: DEN -300 / CIN +240 · Now: DEN -320 / CIN +260

Open: DEN -300 / CIN +240 · Now: DEN -320 / CIN +260 Movement snapshot: Half-point to Denver off the opener; total unchanged.

Bengals vs. Broncos Public Betting (Tickets %)

Tickets: Broncos ~56% / Bengals ~44%

Broncos ~56% / Bengals ~44% Read: Slight public lean to Denver; watch for Bengals +7.5/+8 grabs if price improves near kickoff.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

Bengals: OL statuses drive this handicap; monitor tackle availability. WR usage stabilizing helps explosive rate.

OL statuses drive this handicap; monitor tackle availability. WR usage stabilizing helps explosive rate. Broncos: Front-seven rotation impacts Cincy protection; check edge/ILB tags on the final report.

Front-seven rotation impacts Cincy protection; check edge/ILB tags on the final report. Weather: Cool, dry Denver evening; light wind (~5–8 mph). No major weather edge expected.

Betting Trends — Bengals vs. Broncos

Denver is 5–2 ATS in their last seven home games as favorites of -6 to -9.

Cincinnati is 6–3 ATS in their last nine as road underdogs.

Under has hit in four of the last six Bengals road games lined ≤45.

Bengals vs. Broncos Expert Picks

ATS lean: Bengals +7.5 (buy to +8 if it appears; Denver buy point returns at -6.5).

Bengals +7.5 (buy to +8 if it appears; Denver buy point returns at -6.5). Total lean: Under 44.5 (prefer 45); pass if market dips to 44 with heavy juice.

Under 44.5 (prefer 45); pass if market dips to 44 with heavy juice. Prop angle: QB Rush Yards Over (scramble equity vs. pressure; low teens are playable).

