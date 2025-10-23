Bears vs Ravens Pick: Even with Lamar back, will Baltimore struggle?

Bears vs Ravens looks like one of Week 8’s more intriguing matchups: Chicago’s young roster and turnover-heavy defense travels to Baltimore, where the Ravens are wrestling with injuries to key playmakers and the lingering question of how healthy their offense will be. The bookmakers have Chicago at +6 with the total around 49.5, which sets up several playable angles. Below you’ll find clean game info, the consolidated betting block, focused betting trends (pulled from the matchup page), injury and weather notes that matter, and our straight, publisher-ready pick with a score projection.