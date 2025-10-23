Bears vs Ravens Pick: Even with Lamar back, will Baltimore struggle?

Game Day Information
-
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
-
Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET (early window)
-
Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD
-
TV: FOX
Bears vs Ravens Betting Odds & Public Betting
-
Spread (market): Bears +6 / Ravens -6
-
Moneyline (approx): Bears +210 / Ravens -250 (book-dependent)
-
Total (O/U): 49.5
Key Notes & Storylines
-
Ravens’ health question: Baltimore has been managing injuries to impact players — the QB situation/timing and availability of top defenders have fluctuated. When the Ravens are full-strength they can score quickly; when they’re piecing things together the offense struggles to sustain drives.
-
Bears’ turnover identity: Chicago’s defense has created a high number of takeaways this season, keeping games close and giving its offense better field position. That turnover margin can erase some home-field edges.
-
Matchup battle: The game will likely hinge on the Ravens’ ability to protect the passer and the Bears’ capacity to convert on short fields. If Baltimore’s offensive line isn’t at full strength, that pushes the practical value to the visitor.
-
Game script scenarios: At +6 the Bears have multiple cover routes — an outright upset, a one-score loss, or even a late-game swing that leaves the final margin inside six. This is a classic number to buy for the road underdog when the favorite is dealing with roster noise.
Injury Report + Weather (what to monitor)
Bears (notable practice-week notes):
-
RB/skill availability: Monitor any limited tags for Chicago’s lead backs and top receivers — if Chicago is missing offensive playmakers it reduces their ceiling, but their defense remains the main catalyst.
-
Offensive line: Any late-week OL absences would make Chicago’s passing game more volatile.
Ravens (notable practice-week notes):
-
Lamar Jackson (hamstring/limited work): He’s been doing individual work while ramping back into full team reps — his mobility and timing are the biggest factors for Baltimore’s ceiling.
-
Marlon Humphrey (illness/calf), Kyle Hamilton (limited): The status of these defenders matters — if either is limited or ruled out, Chicago’s chunk-play potential in the passing game increases.
-
Offensive-line pieces: Watch for any starting OL listed as limited; protection issues materially reduce Baltimore’s scoring efficiency.
Weather (Baltimore forecast):
Mild October conditions — temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s°F with light winds and low precipitation probability. Weather is unlikely to be a decisive factor.
Bears vs Ravens Prediction
Pick — Bears +6
Why:
-
Value on the half-dozen: +6 is a clean number for a road underdog with a turnover-creating defense — it buys you room for the most likely one-possession outcomes and a push-avoid cushion.
-
Ravens’ roster noise: Baltimore’s limited practice participation from top playmakers and any lingering QB mobility concerns depress their offensive ceiling and increase variance. When favorites are functionally below 100% the market sometimes overprices the home side.
-
Short-field upside for Chicago: The Bears have repeatedly turned opponent mistakes into points. When that happens at M&T, the scoreboard tightens quickly and a single late field goal changes outcomes.
-
Historical performance in similar spots: Favorites in the 5–7 range with midweek injury uncertainty and sizable public backing have underperformed, making the visiting dog a reasonable contrarian play.
Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Bears 23 — Bears +6 covers
