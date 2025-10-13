Bears vs Commanders Odds – WAS −5, Total 49.5 (MNF)

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 9:03 am by admin

The Bears vs Commanders odds have stretched toward Washington into the −5 range for Monday night, with the total climbing to 49.5. Chicago’s defense has leaked explosives in recent weeks, while Washington’s pace and early-down pass rate have pushed totals higher. Our Monday Night Football betting preview for Bears vs Commanders tracks the movement from −2.5 to −5, total up to 49.5, public splits, injuries, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. Below: opening vs current lines, the public-betting temperature, timely injury notes, and our expert ATS and O/U plays for MNF.

Bears vs. Commanders game info & TV

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: FedExField — Landover, MD

FedExField — Landover, MD Network: ESPN / ABC simulcast

Bears vs Commanders odds — opening vs current

Commanders −2.5 (−110) / Bears +2.5 (−110) — Total 43 — Moneyline: WAS −140 / CHI +120

Commanders −5 (−115) / Bears +5 (−105) — Total 49.5 — Moneyline: WAS −240 / CHI +200

Movement: Side pushed through 3 on sustained Washington support; total rose over a TD on pace/efficiency upgrades and defensive attrition.

Public betting — tickets & handle

Tickets (spread): Majority on Washington at −5 after the number crossed 3.

Majority on Washington at −5 after the number crossed 3. Handle: More balanced; some sharper entries appeared on Chicago +5/+5.5 in anticipation of buy-back.

More balanced; some sharper entries appeared on Chicago +5/+5.5 in anticipation of buy-back. Key numbers: 3 and 6 on sides; 49/50 for totals are late-week battlegrounds.

Injury & matchup notes

Bears: Secondary rotations thin; offense leaning on quick-game to protect QB and sustain drives.

Secondary rotations thin; offense leaning on quick-game to protect QB and sustain drives. Commanders: Pass rush trending up; WR room healthier which supports early-down play-action shots.

Pass rush trending up; WR room healthier which supports early-down play-action shots. Impact: Chicago’s explosive-pass defense has been volatile; Washington’s pace can strain depth in the back seven.

Trends & angles that matter

Washington’s early-down pass rate has increased in recent weeks, lifting total play volume.

Chicago has played faster when trailing by a score, boosting second-half totals.

MNF totals that cross from mid-40s to high-40s often hinge on red-zone efficiency rather than raw yardage.

Expert pick & best bets for Bears vs Commanders

ATS: Lean Commanders −5 — trench edge and explosive-play differential favor the home side if protection holds.

Lean — trench edge and explosive-play differential favor the home side if protection holds. Total: Lean Over 49.5 — pace and WR availability support a higher-scoring script barring red-zone stalls.

Lean — pace and WR availability support a higher-scoring script barring red-zone stalls. Prop look: Washington WR receptions Over (possession WR) — high-percentage targets vs soft zones.

