Bears vs. 49ers SNF Picks: Is San Francisco laying too many points?

This Sunday Night Football showdown features two of the hottest NFC teams in a de facto No. 1 seed playoff battle — both the Chicago Bears (11-4) and San Francisco 49ers (11-4) are still alive for the NFC’s top overall playoff seed. The loser will find its path to the No. 1 seed much more difficult in Week 18. With San Francisco laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 51.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Bears vs. 49ers matchup?

Bears vs. 49ers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~8:20 p.m. ET

~8:20 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, SF

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, SF 📺 TV: NBC

Bears at 49ers — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bears +3.5 Over 51.5 +165 San Francisco 49ers -3.5 Under 51.5 -186 Opening line: Bears +3.5/49ers -3.5

Game Flow & Key Matchups

Bears Offense — Grit and Balance

QB Caleb Williams has been the engine behind Chicago’s surge, throwing for around 3,400+ yards with 23 TDs and just 6 interceptions , emerging as one of the league’s most efficient young signal-callers.

RB D’Andre Swift has been a workhorse and focal point out of the backfield, nearing 1,000 rushing yards for the season and thriving against defenses that struggle to contain versatile backs.

WR DJ Moore in particular had a 46-yard OT touchdown to beat Green Bay recently, showing Chicago’s explosive play capability.

Offensive line concerns: Right tackle Darnell Wright is questionable and may miss the game due to illness, which could expose Williams to heavier pressure.

49ers Offense — Poise and Efficiency

QB Brock Purdy has kept San Francisco in elite company, directing a balanced attack and posting strong completion metrics this season.

Christian McCaffrey continues to be the centerpiece of the 49ers’ run/pass game, capable of busting big plays if the Bears’ run defense can be exploited — a unit that has allowed significant rushing yardage.

Tight end status: George Kittle’s availability is uncertain after leaving the Colts game with an ankle injury. If inactive, Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are expected to see increased roles.

Public Betting Tickets

Bears at 49ers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Chicago Bears 64% +3.5 → +3.5 San Francisco 49ers 46% -3.5 → -3.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Team Strengths & Weaknesses

Bears Strengths

Top-tier takeaway defense with league-leading turnover creation.

Balanced offense that can lean on the run or strike vertically with Moore and Williams.

49ers Strengths

Efficient, multi-phase offense with strong offensive line play and McCaffrey’s matchup versatility.

Home-field advantage and a five-game winning streak entering this game

Key Weaknesses/Matchup Concerns

Bears’ run defense has been susceptible, especially allowing yards after contact — a favorable matchup for McCaffrey.

Bears may be without key OL help if Wright is inactive.

Bears vs. 49ers Picks & Predictions

This matchup is incredibly tight, but several factors — including home-field advantage, a more consistent rushing attack, and a healthier overall skill group — give the 49ers a slight edge in key moments. Expect the game to be a tense back-and-forth affair, with San Francisco making the decisive defensive stop late.

📌 Final Score Prediction:

49ers 27, Bears 24 (take Chicago +3.5)

A three-point differential caps what should be an exciting Sunday Night Football battle with playoff implications for both franchises.

