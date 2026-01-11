49ers vs. Eagles NFL Wild Card Picks: Will injuries doom Niners?

NFC Wild Card showdown pits an explosive San Francisco 49ers offense against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles — a rematch of two recent NFC Championship clashes and one of the marquee playoff matchups of Wild Card Weekend. Will a myriad of injuries sink San Francisco in this 49ers vs. Eagles playoff matchup?

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

49ers vs. Eagles Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 🕟 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET 📍 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA 📺 TV: FOX

49ers at Eagles — NFL Wild Card Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline San Francisco 49ers +5.5 Over 44.5 +210 Philadelphia Eagles -5.5 Under 44.5 -235 Opening line: 49ers +3.5/Eagles -3.5

Season Storylines & Context

49ers — Offense Led by McCaffrey

San Francisco finished 12–5, powered by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons: RB Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey piled up over 2,100 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns, the only player in the NFL with 2,000+ yards and 15+ TDs this season.

QB Brock Purdy returned from injury and posted efficient numbers down the stretch — completing just over 69 % of his passes with 20 touchdowns — but remains prone to turnovers in tight windows.

The 49ers offense ranked top-10 in overall scoring and passing, but the defense was middling, especially against the pass, and San Francisco trailed the Eagles in turnover differential (-6 vs. +6).

49ers linebacker depth was tested late in the season, with key injuries to Fred Warner and Tatum Bethune. San Francisco signed veteran LB Kyzir White to help plug gaps ahead of this game.

Eagles — Home-Field & Defensive Strength

Philadelphia entered the postseason at 11–6 after resting starters in Week 18. QB Jalen Hurts finished with 3,224 passing yards, 25 TDs, and added 421 rushing yards with eight rushing scores, and remains a dual-threat weapon in the postseason.

The Eagles defense finished among the NFL’s best overall, particularly against the pass, and boasted a league-leading turnover margin.

Philadelphia also got a significant late boost with Pro-Bowl LT Lane Johnson returning to practice, improving protection and run-blocking after his foot injury.

Keys to the Game

49ers Must Get McCaffrey Going

San Francisco’s best path to victory is to create mismatches for McCaffrey — whether on the ground or through screens — and keep Hurts and the Eagles offense off the field. Limiting turnovers will be critical given Philadelphia’s +6 takeaways on the season.

Eagles Must Exploit Defensive Strength

Philadelphia thrived with pressure and takeaways all year. Stopping McCaffrey behind the line and creating negative plays on early downs could force the 49ers into uncomfortable passing situations.

Hurts’ legs also give the Eagles a big-play element that complements Saquon Barkley’s run game (1,140 rushing yards and seven TDs in 2025), especially if the 49ers’ front seven is shorthanded.

Public Betting Tickets

49ers at Eagles — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) San Francisco 49ers 78% +3.5 → +5.5 Philadelphia Eagles 22% -3.5 → -5.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Recent Matchup History

The 49ers lead the all-time series 21–15–1 .

San Francisco slugged Philadelphia 42–19 in their most recent meeting in 2023, with Purdy throwing four TDs.

This playoff meeting is another chapter in a storied rivalry between two perennial NFC contenders.

Prediction & Score Projection

This one feels like a classic physical, strategic playoff battle — both teams have elite talent but contrasting strengths. The Eagles’ defense and home-field edge give them an advantage, but the 49ers’ explosive offense and McCaffrey’s unique skill set mean they’re never out.

I expect Philly to make enough stops and generate critical turnovers to tilt the game in their favor late.

🔮 Final Score Projection:

Eagles 27, 49ers 17

Expect a tight game with big moments decided in the fourth quarter — and Hurts’ dual threat making plays when they matter most.

The Pick: Eagles -5.5

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.