Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss New Orleans Bowl Picks

Last Updated on December 23, 2025 9:35 am by Anthony Rome

Get ready for bowl season action as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the 2025 New Orleans Bowl — a traditional December 23 matchup with plenty of betting intrigue on both sides. The Hilltoppers bring offensive firepower and season-long consistency, while the Golden Eagles look to cap their year with a postseason win. Here’s your complete Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss betting preview.

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Western Kentucky -1.5 60.5 -112 Southern Miss +1.5 60.5 -104

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Western Kentucky 62% -3 -1.5 Southern Miss 48% +3 +1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Notes & Storylines

Series and History: Although the all-time series heavily favors Western Kentucky, the teams haven’t met since 2020 due to conference realignment.

Coaching Changes: Southern Miss enters this game under new leadership after longtime head coach Charles Huff departed for Memphis, giving the Golden Eagles a fresh but untested approach coming into the bowl.

Momentum & Form:

Western Kentucky finished 8-4 and has generally shown consistency throughout the season.

Southern Miss closed the regular season at 7-5 and has struggled slightly down the stretch.

Bowl Experience: Western Kentucky has a solid bowl history under head coach Tyson Helton, while Southern Miss aims to snap its recent bowl drought.

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Picks

This New Orleans Bowl has the makings of a competitive contest from kickoff to the final whistle, but Western Kentucky’s offensive balance, better recent trends, and sustained production give them the edge. WKU 28, Southern Miss 24.

Confidence Pick: Western Kentucky covers or wins straight up.

Game Projection: Expect a moderate tempo game that hovers around the published total, with the Hilltoppers making key plays late to secure the victory.

