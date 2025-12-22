Washington State vs. Utah State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Picks

Last Updated on December 21, 2025 11:16 pm by Anthony Rome

Two .500 teams looking to finish the 2025 season with an upward swing square off on the iconic blue turf in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Washington State (6-6) and Utah State (6-6) both battled through competitive campaigns and now get one last opportunity to secure a winning season. With the game essentially a pick’em, what’s the best bet in today’s Washington State vs. Utah State bowl matchup?

Washington State vs. Utah State Game Information

2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Preview

📅 Monday, December 22, 2025

🕐 Kickoff: ~2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT)

~2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) 📍 Albertsons Stadium — Boise, ID

📺 ESPN

Washington State vs. Utah State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Washington State -1 49 -115 Utah State +1 49 -105

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Washington State 51% +1.5 -1 Utah State 49% -1 +1

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Washington State Cougars (6-6)

Season Snapshot

Washington State enters bowl week coming off mixed results, including a strong win over Oregon State in late November. The Cougars made notable progress on defense this year, ranking among the better units nationally in yardage allowed (particularly in pass defense).

Offensive leaders:

QB Zevi Eckhaus – 1,760+ passing yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs while completing ~63% of his throws.

RB Kirby Vorhees – 576 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

WR Josh Meredith – team-leading receiver with ~640 yards.

Defensive standouts:

DE Isaac Terrell — led the team with 7+ sacks and 12 tackles for loss .

Safety Matthew Durrance — contributed 50+ tackles and a forced fumble.

Team Strengths/Trends:

The Cougars’ red zone offense is efficient , finishing top-tier in converting trips into scores.

Turnover issues (-8 turnover margin) have occasionally stalled momentum.

Key News: Backup QB Jaxon Potter and top WR Tony Freeman entered the transfer portal post-season, potentially thinning depth for WSU.

Utah State Aggies (6-6)

Season Snapshot

Utah State returns to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the sixth time in program history — the most of any team — though they enter seeking just their second win in the event.

Offensive leaders:

QB Bryson Barnes — the Aggies’ dual-threat engine: ~2,687 passing yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs , plus 733 rushing yards and 9 rushing TDs on the ground.

Barnes’ ability to extend plays and create on the ground is a nightmare matchup for defenses.

RB Miles Davis adds balance, contributing ~725 rushing yards and 8 scores.

WR Braden Pegan was the top receiver (925 yards), but he entered the portal and will not play in this bowl.

Defensive standouts:

LB John Miller — team-leading 109 tackles and 7.5 sacks .

DB Noah Avinger, versatile in the secondary with 80+ tackles and multiple interceptions.

Team Strengths/Trends:

Utah State’s offense scored well this fall and owns a top-50 scoring output nationally.

Defensively, the Aggies have struggled — particularly against the pass — ranking among the lower third in yards allowed.

X-Factors & Matchups

Cougars Offensive Efficiency vs. Aggies Defense

WSU’s methodical red zone success will be tested against Utah State’s vulnerable defense.

Barnes’ Dual Threat

Barnes’ elusive playmaking gives Utah State the ability to flip field position and stress a Cougar defense that ranks highly in pass defense.

Turnover Battle

Turnovers could decide this game — Utah State owns a positive margin, while Washington State has struggled to protect the ball at key moments.

Washington State vs. Utah State Picks

This matchup feels like it comes down to efficiency vs. explosiveness.

Utah State’s offense, led by Bryson Barnes, will move the ball. His ability to extend plays and hurt defenses with his legs should create problems early, especially against a Washington State defense that hasn’t faced many true dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Expect Barnes to account for multiple touchdowns and keep the Aggies competitive into the second half.

That said, the missing receiving depth for Utah State looms large. Without their top wideout, sustained drives become tougher, particularly in the red zone. Washington State’s defense has quietly been strong in critical situations, and that’s where this game likely tilts.

Offensively, WSU may not light up the scoreboard, but they’re more balanced, better in the red zone, and more likely to capitalize on short fields. If the Cougars can avoid turnovers, they should be able to grind out points against a Utah State defense that has struggled to get stops all year.

Final Score Prediction

Washington State 31, Utah State 27 (Take Cougars -1)

