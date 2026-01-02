Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Bowl Picks: Bulldogs on Upset Alert?

Are the Mississippi State Bulldogs on upset alert when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Friday nights’ Duke’s Mayo Bowl? Or will the Bulldogs handle business as a slight favorite in this Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN?

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN

8:00 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Wake Forest +3 53 +136 Mississippi State -3 53 -150

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Wake Forest 40% +2.5 +3 Mississippi State 60% -2.5 -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Team Overviews

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8–4)

Wake Forest enjoyed a solid 2025, emerging with multiple signature wins and a stout defense that carried them through close games. The Demon Deacons are aiming for just their fourth nine-win season in school history with a Mayo Bowl victory.

Offense:

QB Robby Ashford has been Wake’s offensive engine, throwing for over 2,169 yards with 9 TDs and 7 INTs , while adding a threat on the ground with ~500 rush yards and 7 rushing TDs .

RB Demond Claiborne paced the ground game with a 907-yard, 10-TD season , though his status for this bowl is uncertain with draft declarations.

WRs Chris Barnes and Carlos Hernandez have each eclipsed 500 receiving yards, giving Ashford multiple reliable targets.

Defense:

Wake Forest’s defense ranked among the best in the ACC in points allowed and has been especially tough on the ground.

DL Langston Hardy has been a disruptive force with double-digit tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5–7)

Mississippi State surprised many by earning a Duke’s Mayo Bowl berth despite a sub-.500 record, taking advantage of Academic Progress Rate eligibility after several teams opted out. The Bulldogs’ season featured competitive performances in a tough SEC slate.

Offense:

QB Blake Shapen led the offense with 2,436 passing yards, 15 TDs, and 8 INTs , completing over 64% of his attempts.

RB Davon Booth (552 rush yards, 7 TDs) and WR Brenen Thompson (948 receiving yards, 6 TDs) were key contributors in moving the chains and scoring.

Freshman QB Kamario Taylor adds a dynamic element with his dual-threat ability, giving the Bulldogs flexibility under center.

Defense:

Mississippi State’s defense has been inconsistent, particularly against the run — a vulnerability Wake Forest may emphasize.

Standouts like DB Jahron Manning and LB Nic Mitchell led the unit in tackles and playmaking.

📈 Series & Bowl History

Wake Forest and Mississippi State have met only once before — in the 2011 Music City Bowl, a 23–17 Bulldogs win — making this only the second meeting in program history.

🧠 Key Storylines

Wake Forest’s climb under Jake Dickert sees the Deacons back in Charlotte for another bowl, aiming to translate an 8-win regular season into bowl success.

Mississippi State’s narrative of resilience — a 5-7 squad competing with an SEC schedule — brings a scrappy, battle-tested Bulldogs team ready to upset the expectations.

Offensive vs. defensive contrast: Wake Forest’s defensive prowess vs. Mississippi State’s balanced offense could dictate possessions and momentum.

🏆 Prediction Snapshot

This Duke’s Mayo Bowl leans toward a defensive chess match punctuated by key offensive moments. Mississippi State’s offensive weapons and ground game — combined with Wake Forest adjusting without some key offensive contributors — could give the Bulldogs the edge. However, Wake’s defense and Ashford’s playmaking keep the Deacons within striking distance. Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 22.

📌 Best Bet: Wake Forest Demon Deacons +3

