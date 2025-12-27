Virginia vs. Missouri Gator Bowl Picks: Are Tigers on Upset Alert?

Virginia and Missouri meet in a December 27 bowl that brings together two programs coming from very different places. For Virginia, this is about momentum and proof of progress. For Missouri, it’s about finishing a solid season the right way and reinforcing its place among the SEC’s deeper, more physical teams. From a betting perspective, this matchup centers on SEC physicality versus ACC inconsistency — especially in the trenches. With the Tigers laying 4 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in this Virginia vs. Missouri matchup?

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Virginia vs. Missouri Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: ABC

Virginia vs. Missouri Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Virginia +4 43.5 +156 Missouri -4 43.5 -180

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Virginia 41% +7.5 +4 Missouri 59% -7.5 -4

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🔵 Virginia Team Breakdown

Virginia reached bowl eligibility by leaning into a more aggressive offensive approach, showing flashes of explosiveness through the air while remaining inconsistent week to week.

Key strengths:

Capable passing game with downfield upside

Willingness to play fast when rhythm develops

Opportunistic defense that can force turnovers

Concerns:

Offensive line struggles against physical fronts

Run defense has been a season-long issue

Difficulty sustaining long drives

Virginia’s best chance comes from hitting early explosive plays and keeping Missouri from fully settling into its preferred physical style.

🟠 Missouri Team Breakdown

Missouri enters bowl season as a classic SEC grinder — strong at the line of scrimmage, efficient offensively, and comfortable winning games without needing fireworks.

Key strengths:

Physical offensive and defensive line play

Balanced offense with strong run support

Defensive front that consistently wins early downs

Concerns:

Can play conservatively with a lead

Passing game is efficient but not explosive

Occasional slow offensive starts

Missouri is built to punish teams that can’t hold up in the trenches — a major factor in this matchup.

🔑 Matchup Storylines

Line of Scrimmage Battle:

Missouri’s offensive and defensive fronts versus Virginia’s line play is the defining mismatch.

Pace Control:

Virginia wants to speed the game up. Missouri wants to slow it down and lean on physicality.

Depth Factor:

As the game wears on, Missouri’s depth advantage becomes more pronounced.

🎯 Prediction

Virginia will have moments offensively, especially early, but this game feels like one where Missouri’s physical edge takes over after halftime. Sustained drives, field position, and control of the run game should allow the Tigers to gradually pull away.

Final Prediction:

➡️ Missouri 34, Virginia 20 (take Tigers -4)

Missouri controls the second half, wears down Virginia’s front, and closes the season with a convincing bowl win.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.