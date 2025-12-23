UNLV vs. Ohio Frisco Bowl Picks: Can Bobcats upset Rebels?

The UNLV vs. Ohio Frisco Bowl matchup is set to deliver fireworks on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, as the Rebels and Bobcats clash in Frisco, Texas, with bowl pride and betting value on the line. UNLV enters as a noteworthy team in Dan Mullen’s first season guiding the Rebels to 10 wins, while Ohio looks to continue its strong bowl game history despite off-field drama. This UNLV vs. Ohio Frisco Bowl matchup has intriguing betting storylines from offensive firepower to defensive questions.

UNLV vs. Ohio Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX TV: ESPN — with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, and Dana Boyle calling the game.

UNLV vs. Ohio Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML UNLV -6.5 66.5 -245 Ohio +6.5 66.5 +220

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current UNLV 59% -4.5 -6.5 Ohio 41% +4.5 +6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Notes & Storylines

UNLV Rebels (10–3):

Season highlights include a 10–3 record under first-year coach Dan Mullen.

Led by Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year QB Anthony Colandrea, UNLV boasts a high-octane offense that can pile up yards and points.

The Rebels’ defense has struggled at times, particularly against the run and in limiting explosive plays, which could keep this game competitive.

This marks the program’s third straight bowl appearance — a first in school history — and UNLV wants to cap it with a bowl win.

Ohio Bobcats (8–4):

Ohio enters off an 8–4 season and has a strong bowl tradition with multiple wins in recent postseason games.

The Bobcats dealt with internal upheaval late in the season, as head coach Brian Smith was dismissed and defensive coordinator John Hauser steps in as interim head coach.

Ohio’s offense features dual-threat QB Parker Navarro and dynamic RB Sieh Bangura, capable of controlling tempo and keeping this game close.

Ohio has only suffered one loss by more than seven points this season — worth noting for spread bettors.

UNLV vs. Ohio Picks & Predictions

This game projects as a high-scoring, offense-first matchup. UNLV’s dynamic passing attack and balanced rushing game give it the edge, but Ohio’s ground control and resilience should keep things tight.

UNLV’s offensive firepower — led by Colandrea and playmakers — should be the difference in a close finish. Ohio will hang in it, but the Rebels have just enough to pull away late.

Final Score Prediction: UNLV 38, Ohio 27 (take Rebels -6.5)

