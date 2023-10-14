UMass vs. Penn State Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked UMass heads to University Park to face #6 Penn State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on Big Ten Network. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 41.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our UMass vs. Penn State betting prediction will tell you who covers today.

UMass is 1-6 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their only win came against New Mexico State and their worst loss came against Arkansas State.

Penn State is 5-0 straight up this season and 5-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

UMass vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

147 UMass Minutemen (+41.5) at 148 Penn State Nittany Lions (-41.5); O/U 54.5

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

UMass vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Minutemen in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 84% of public bets are on UMass +41.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

UMass Minutemen Game Notes

UMass starting free safety Tyler Rudolph has missed the team’s last two games with an upper-body injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Penn State. Rudolph has 20 total tackles, a sack, and an interception in 5 games of action for the Minutemen this season.

UMass backup quarterback Carlos Davis has sat out the Minutemen’s two previous games with an abdominal injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Penn State. Davis has 886 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes this year. If he’s unable to play, true freshman QB Ahmad Haston will likely slide into the backup QB role.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State backup running back Kaytron Allen left his club’s previous game with an undefined injury, and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s home date with UMass. Allen has a team-high 307 rushing yards this season, and he’s second on the team in carries to Nicholas Singleton.

Penn State backup wide receiver Harrison Wallace III missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game. Wallace has 10 catches for 98 yards in 2 games of action for the Nittany Lions this season.

UMass vs. Penn State Betting Trends

The over is 8-2 in UMass’s last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in Penn State’s last 10 games.

The last time these two teams played (in 2014) the game went over the total of 47.5 as the Nittany Lions beat the Minutemen 48-7 in Beaver Stadium.

GIMME DAT! 🏈



First career INT for Juan Lua and it's UMass ball!#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/LEjOhrcMrw — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) October 7, 2023

UMass vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

Penn State is on fire against the spread. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 ATS this season and 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions seem to have a penchant for covering the number, especially as sizable favorites. I think they are due for an ATS loss here.

This isn’t a trap game in the traditional sense for Penn State, as they aren’t in danger of losing to UMass. But Penn State plays Ohio State on the road next weekend in what will likely be a top-10 showdown. That game could decide who makes it into the Big Ten Championship Game. Because of that, I believe that Penn State will simply run their vanilla offense against UMass so as not to put anything noteworthy on tape before the Ohio State game. That fact, plus the spread of nearly six touchdowns means I’m taking the Minutemen on the road in this one.