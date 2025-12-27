UConn vs. Army Wasabi Fenway Bowl Predictions: Will Huskies hang?

Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx pits two programs that started the season among the nation’s elite but now aim to salvage pride in Yankee Stadium. The Penn State Nittany Lions and Clemson Tigers square off in a noon kickoff on December 27, 2025, with each fan base hoping to cap an up-and-down campaign with victory in this storied postseason matchup.

UConn vs. Army Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Kickoff: 2:15 PM ET

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Fenway Park)

UConn vs. Army Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML UConn +8.5 42.5 +285 Army -8.5 42.5 -310

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current UConn 63% -2.5 +8.5 Army 37% +2.5 -8.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

📊 Season Snapshot & Betting Lines

UConn Huskies (9–3) — strong offensive attack but recently dealing with coaching turnover and opt-outs/absences.

Army Black Knights (6–6) — traditional run-heavy triple-option offense with time-of-possession advantages.

Line: Army favored ~8.5 points / Total: ~43.5 points

🏈 Team Overviews

UConn Huskies

UConn enjoyed a breakthrough season and can cap it with a program-best 10th win. They rank among the nation’s top offenses in yardage and scoring, but have faced personnel challenges late, including some key departures and the absence of star QB Joe Fagnano. UConn’s attack still features quality playmakers and dynamic scoring potential when firing on all cylinders.

However, UConn’s defense has been vulnerable against the run — a concerning matchup versus Army’s ground game.

Army Black Knights

Army’s identity is classic service-academy football: dominate the ground game, control the clock, and limit mistakes. Their rushing attack ranks among the nation’s best and consistently eats up clock (Army ranked very high in time of possession).

Defensively, Army tends to hold its ground against balanced attacks but can be tested by explosive passing offenses. Given UConn’s scoring ability through the air, this could be a key matchup theme.

🔑 Storylines & Factors

Coaching & Roster Flux (UConn):

UConn has dealt with late-season coaching departures and player availability shifts. That volatility could influence execution in key moments.

Styles Clash:

UConn wants to score quickly and often; Army wants to chew up clock and grind out drives. How well UConn defends the run could decide the game’s flow.

History & Familiarity:

The programs have a modest head-to-head history, but recent matchups lean toward Army.

Weather & Venue:

Late December in Boston at Fenway Park can present cooler conditions that favor disciplined, run-oriented football.

📈 Betting & Trends

Experts and bettors are eyeing the Over the total (~43.5), expecting a lively offensive showing from UConn versus Army’s ability to sustain drives.

Spread picks are mixed: some see UConn covering as underdogs, others lean on Army sticking to their ground identity and controlling possession.

🎯 Prediction

This one shapes up as a fascinating contrast in football philosophies: Army’s time-of-possession run game vs. UConn’s high-octane offense (if fully engaged). Given Army’s ability to control the clock and the Huskies’ late-season uncertainties, Army gets the edge in a close finish.

➡️ Prediction: Army Black Knights win 27–23 over UConn. (take Huskies +8.5)

