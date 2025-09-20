Tulane vs Ole Miss Betting Odds & Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

Bettors — circled this one yet? Tulane’s been a surprise act early and Ole Miss is a ranked, high-powered group at home. The Tulane vs Ole Miss betting odds paint a potential shootout (a big total). There is also a big spread to exploit if the game script goes chalk. Below you’ll find kickoff/TV, the current market, the public snapshot link, the matchup beats that matter to your wager, a concise recent-history note, and one confident single-call pick to move on before kickoff.

Game Details

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS TV: ESPN

Tulane vs Ole Miss Betting Odds

Spread: Tulane +13.5 — Ole Miss −13.5

Tulane +13.5 — Ole Miss −13.5 Total (O/U): 61.5

Lines can move quickly on game day — shop the board if you want a specific juice/price. However, treat the numbers above as the market baseline for this preview.

Public Betting Snapshot

News, Notes & Key Storylines

Tulane’s momentum: The Green Wave enter off a statement win. They have a dynamic rushing/passing balance that can create chunk plays — quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been a genuine weapon.

The Green Wave enter off a statement win. They have a dynamic rushing/passing balance that can create chunk plays — quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been a genuine weapon. Ole Miss at home: The Rebels have the personnel to score in bunches and the offensive efficiency to punish mistakes. They’re set up to force Tulane into playing catch-up on the road.

The Rebels have the personnel to score in bunches and the offensive efficiency to punish mistakes. They’re set up to force Tulane into playing catch-up on the road. Style collision: This is a matchup of an aggressive, tempo-driven Tulane attack versus a physical Ole Miss unit that can both score and grind. How the first quarter unfolds — early lead for Ole Miss or an even start — will determine the script.

This is a matchup of an aggressive, tempo-driven Tulane attack versus a physical Ole Miss unit that can both score and grind. How the first quarter unfolds — early lead for Ole Miss or an even start — will determine the script. Late-game substitution risk: With a two-plus touchdown favorite in front of a home crowd, expect starters to be pulled early when the outcome is secure. That substitution dynamic is the game’s single biggest influence on the final point total.

With a two-plus touchdown favorite in front of a home crowd, expect starters to be pulled early when the outcome is secure. That substitution dynamic is the game’s single biggest influence on the final point total. Turnovers and special teams: Both are potential swing props here. A short field or turnover could create the kind of quick scoring the market is pricing. Conversely, conservative clock-killing drives could compress the scoring.

Previous Meetings

Ole Miss has dominated this series in recent decades. In 2023 the Rebels beat Tulane 37–20, in 2021 Ole Miss won convincingly 61–21. In 2012 the Rebels posted a 39–0 victory. Tulane hasn’t beaten Ole Miss since 1988, so historical matchup patterns favor the Rebels. However, recent Tulane growth means the line deserves a careful look before you bet.

Tulane vs Ole Miss Prediction

Single Confident Call — Bet the UNDER 61.5

Why this is a strong, actionable edge (read this and you’ll see why it’s worth a wager):

Game Script Will Suppress Possessions. If Ole Miss gets the early lead — the most likely scenario given home advantage and matchup depth — the Rebels will be able to lean on a clock-eating approach. Fewer possessions = fewer scoring opportunities across both sides. Early-Exit Starter Dynamic Cuts Scoring. A double-digit favorite in a non-conference spot often means key skill players see reduced minutes once the game is settled. Backup-driven late stretches are far less explosive, which materially lowers totals. Tulane’s Scoring Is Boom-or-Bust. The Green Wave can create splash plays. Against an SEC front that wins the point of attack those splash plays will be rarer. They will also be more dependent on turnovers or special-team breaks — not steady multi-drive scoring. Market Prices the Upside, Not the Likeliest Script. Oddsmakers and public money inflate totals for marquee matchups. The realistic mid-game substitution and clock-management script is underappreciated by public money. Projection That Sells the Edge: A reasonable projection with expected starter minutes and tempo control: Ole Miss 38, Tulane 17 = 55 total points. Even allowing for a garbage-time score or one splash play, that projection sits well below 61.5 and supports taking the Under now.

Final sell: the combination of Ole Miss’ ability to control time of possession, the high probability of starters exiting early in a multi-score game, and Tulane’s boom-or-bust scoring profile all point to a suppressed final. Under 61.5 is the single confident call — bet the total.

