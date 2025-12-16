Troy vs. Jacksonville State Bowl Picks, Preview & Prediction

Last Updated on December 16, 2025 1:13 pm by Anthony Rome

The college football bowl season continues on Tuesday night with a matchup between Troy vs. Jacksonville State at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL. Will the Gamecocks take care of business as a small favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board for tonight’s 9:00 p.m. ET Salute to Veterans Bowl?

Troy vs. Jacksonville State Game Day Information

📅 Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

🕗 Kickoff: ~8:00 p.m. CT

🏟️ Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Alabama

📺 TV: ESPN (with announcers Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill & Harry Lyles Jr.)

This year’s IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl features a compelling in-state showdown between former rivals — the Troy Trojans and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks — renewing the matchup for the first time since 2001.

Troy vs. Jacksonville State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Troy +1.5 49.5 +100 Jacksonville State -1.5 49.5 -112

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Troy 46% -3 +1.5 Jacksonville State 54% +3 -1.5

Storylines & Team Backgrounds

Troy Trojans (8-5, Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Gerad Parker

Troy closed the season by winning the Sun Belt West Division , but fell 31-14 to James Madison in the conference title game.

Known for a gritty defense that forced 80 tackles for loss and solid red-zone offense.

All-Sun Belt Honors: 12 players earned all-conference honors, including punter Evan Crenshaw (Special Teams Player of the Year & Ray Guy finalist).

Key Troy Players:

QB Goose Crowder — veteran leader returned from injury late, adding steady production.

RB Jordan Lovett — stepping up with lead back Tae Meadows entering the transfer portal (Meadows finished with ~695 yards, 6 TDs).

WR Rara Thomas — Troy’s top receiver with big-play ability

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-5, Conference USA)

Head Coach: Charles Kelly (first season)

JSU reached the Conference USA Championship but fell narrowly to Kennesaw State, 19-15.

Known for one of the nation’s top rushing offenses — averaging ~258 yards per game on the ground.

Key JSU Players:

RB Cam Cook — FBS leader in rushing yards (~1,659) and a CUSA Offensive Player of the Year.

QB Caden Creel — dual-threat signal-caller with 1,341 passing yards and over 1,085 rushing yards.

WR Deondre Johnson — deep threat receiver making big plays.

LB Walker O’Steen — leading tackler and defensive catalyst.

Matchup Stats

Team Strengths & Trends

JSU rushing attack: 4th in FBS at ~258 yards/game — a nightmare for run-defense issues.

Troy defense: stout against success plays and red zone efficient; however, run defense was a relative weakness (allowing ~182.7 yards/game).

Troy offense: modest overall production (~24 points/game) with improved efficiency inside the red zone but middling per-play success.

Turnover margin: JSU boasts an elite +9 turnover margin while Troy is about +1.

Key Matchup to Watch

JSU Run Game vs. Troy Front 7

If Cam Cook and Caden Creel can establish the ground game early, it’ll force Troy into unfavorable down-and-distance situations and open up play-action opportunities. Troy’s defensive ability to create negative plays will be tested in stout fashion.

Troy Passing Game vs. JSU Secondary

Troy’s offensive rhythm often comes through Crowder’s leadership and timely throws. If Jacksonville State sells out to stop the run, look for Troy to take advantage through intermediate and deep shots to Rara Thomas.

Troy vs. Jacksonville State Picks & Predictions

This game shapes up as a ground-control battle where Jacksonville State’s dominant rushing attack gives them a slight edge over Troy’s defense and a gritty but limited Troy offense. With matchup leverage on the ground and strong playmaking from both Cook and Creel: Jacksonville State 28, Troy 24 (take JVST -1.5)

