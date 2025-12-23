Toledo vs. Louisville Boca Raton Bowl Prediction: Can Rockets hang?

Last Updated on December 23, 2025 9:24 am by Anthony Rome
The first of three college football bowl games kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, as a pair of 8-4 teams square off at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. With the Cardinals laying 8.5 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Toledo vs. Louisville matchup?
Toledo vs. Louisville Game Information
-
Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Louisville Cardinals
-
Bowl: Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans
-
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 23, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. ET kickoff)
-
Location: Flagler Credit Union Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida
-
TV: ESPN
Toledo vs. Louisville Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Toledo
|+8.5
|43.5
|+300
|Louisville
|-8.5
|43.5
|-335
Who Is The Public Betting
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Toledo
|33%
|+8.5
|+8.5
|Louisville
|77%
|-8.5
|-8.5
Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.
Team Overviews
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville (8-4) comes into the Boca Raton Bowl aiming to cap a strong season with back-to-back bowl wins and a ninth win overall. The Cardinals bring an ACC pedigree and play under head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville has dealt with some mid-season struggles but bounced back emphatically with a dominant win to close the regular season. The Cardinals’ defense and complementary rushing attack give them balance on both sides of the ball, even with injuries to a few key offensive pieces.
Toledo Rockets
Toledo also finished 8-4 and boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking among the best nationally in total defense and scoring defense. The Rockets have been stout against both the run and pass, but they enter this game with turnover in the coaching staff (interim leadership) and a key injury at quarterback, handing the offense over to a first-time starter. Toledo’s ground game and opportunistic defense keep them competitive in this matchup
Matchup Storylines & Keys
-
Defense Takes Center Stage: Both teams feature strong defensive units. Toledo’s defense ranks near the top nationally in total defense, while Louisville’s front and back seven consistently create pressure and turnovers. Expect a physical, field-position-oriented game.
-
Offensive Health & Depth: Each team has had personnel challenges — Louisville dealing with some opt-outs and injuries to offensive weapons, Toledo breaking in a new quarterback due to injury. How effectively each offense sustains drives will be a pivotal factor.
-
Coaching & Motivation: Louisville enters with stability under Brohm and the aim of a strong season finish, while Toledo looks to maintain its postseason success under interim guidance and extend its consistent bowl presence.
Toledo vs. Louisville Picks
This game leans toward a defensive grind, but Louisville’s slightly fuller offensive toolbox and coaching stability give them the edge in a close, low-scoring contest. Toledo’s defense will limit big plays, yet Louisville’s balanced attack should produce enough scoring opportunities to carry the Cardinals to a bowl victory. Still, I believe the Rockets will keep the game relatively close.
Final Score Prediction
Louisville 20, Toledo 13 (take Rockets +8.5)
Responsible Gaming
For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.