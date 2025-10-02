Texas vs Florida odds, picks & line moves

Last Updated on October 2, 2025 8:28 am by Michael Cash

Saturday in The Swamp brings a marquee SEC showdown as the Texas Longhorns visit the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET. Our Texas vs Florida odds preview lines up opening numbers against the current board, shares a public tickets read (no money %), flags injury and weather angles, and closes with an expert pick and buy/sell points. For the latest prices across the board, see our live College Football Odds page, then keep the CFB public betting chart and the CFB hub handy.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 9 Texas Longhorns at Florida Gators

No. 9 Texas Longhorns at Florida Gators Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, FL)

Texas vs Florida odds — Opening numbers

Spread (open): Texas −6.5

Texas −6.5 Moneyline (open): Texas −250 / Florida +200

Texas −250 / Florida +200 Total (open): 41.5

41.5 Notes: Books posted Texas just under a TD with a low total driven by both defenses.

Texas vs Florida betting line — Current board

Spread (now): Texas −6.5 (some −7)

Texas −6.5 (some −7) Moneyline (now): Texas ~−258 / Florida ~+210

Texas ~−258 / Florida ~+210 Total (now): 41.5

41.5 Move read: Market flirting with −7; totals market holding firm in the low 40s.

Public tickets — Spread & total

ATS tickets: Majority backing Texas −6.5/−7.

Majority backing Texas −6.5/−7. Total tickets: Slight lean Under matches the low total environment.

Slight lean Under matches the low total environment. Read: If −7 becomes consensus, you’ll likely see some Florida buyback at the key number.

Injuries & weather

Injuries (Texas): RB room is banged up; depth backs have handled carries if starters sit. Monitor final availability.

RB room is banged up; depth backs have handled carries if starters sit. Monitor final availability. Injuries (Florida): Secondary dealing with absences; RB depth also thinned. Check game-day statuses.

Secondary dealing with absences; RB depth also thinned. Check game-day statuses. Weather: Gainesville forecast points to warm, humid conditions with light winds — minimal impact on totals.

Trends that matter

Texas has traveled well in recent seasons; market confidence evident near a full TD on the road.

Florida has been a tough home dog historically, especially at night; afternoon kick may temper Swamp edge slightly.

Totals in Texas games often hinge on red-zone efficiency; low 40s imply slim margin for empty trips.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Texas −6.5 (play to −6.5 only).

Buy up to: −6.5 (avoid −7 unless reduced juice)

−6.5 (avoid −7 unless reduced juice) Sell down to: −5.5 if you want a parlay anchor at better juice

−5.5 if you want a parlay anchor at better juice Alt options: Under 41.5 lean; prefer live entry if early drives stall inside the 40s.

