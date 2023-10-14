Syracuse vs. Florida State Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Syracuse heads to Tallahassee to face #4 Florida State at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Seminoles cover the 17.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Syracuse vs. Florida State betting prediction tells you everything you need to know about today’s game.

Syracuse is 4-2 straight up this season and 3-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Purdue and their worst loss came against Clemson.

Florida State is 5-0 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Matchup & Betting Odds

133 Syracuse Orange (+17.5) at 134 Florida State Seminoles (-17.5); O/U 55

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Syracuse vs. Florida State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is evenly split on this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 50% of public bets are on Syracuse +17.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Syracuse Orange Game Notes

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 40-7 loss to North Carolina last weekend. In that game, Hatcher caught 6 passes for 85 yards. He led the team in both categories. For the season, Hatcher has 19 receptions for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron led the team with 14 total tackles in his team’s loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Barron is tied for the team lead in total tackles (45), and interceptions (1) this season.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson was removed from last week’s game with an undisclosed injury and he’s listed as questionable for his team’s game against Syracuse this weekend. For the season, Wilson has 20 catches for a team-high 357 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Florida State running back Trey Benson made the most of his touches in his team’s 39-17 win over Virginia Tech this past weekend. Benson had 11 carries for 200 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns and 3 catches for 15 yards in that contest. Benson had lengthy touchdown runs of 62 and 87 yards to contribute to his team’s total of 282 rushing yards on Saturday. Syracuse will likely have to key on stopping Benson if they’re going to cover the number this weekend.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Florida State is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Florida State is 11-7 ATS since the beginning of last season.

The over is 7-3 in Florida State’s last 10 games.

Syracuse is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Betting Prediction

Florida State is one of the best teams in the country this season. The Seminoles rank 10th in the country in average scoring margin at +21.0 points per game. Florida State also ranks 7th in points per play margin, and 10th in yards per point margin in 2023. They score 42.2 points per game and gain 432.2 yards per game. They should be able to light up the scoreboard against a Syracuse defense that just gave up 37 points in three quarters to North Carolina last weekend. I like the Seminoles to cover the number at home in Tallahassee on Saturday.