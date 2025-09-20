South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds & Prediction: Will Tigers get revenge on Gamecocks?

Missouri is a solid favorite at home and the total sits in the mid-40s, suggesting a methodical, defense-first game script. This South Carolina vs Missouri betting odds preview gives you the kickoff/TV, the market, the public snapshot, the matchup beats that matter to wagering, recent meeting context, and one confident, single-call pick you can act on before kickoff.

Game Details

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds

Spread: South Carolina +9.5 | Missouri −9.5

South Carolina +9.5 | Missouri −9.5 Total (O/U): 48.5

These are the market numbers currently available on the board.

Public Betting Snapshot

News, Notes & Key Storylines

Quarterback Uncertainty: South Carolina’s star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, is recovering from a head injury and may be available to play against Missouri. His status remains doubtful, depending on midweek practice attendance. If Sellers is unable to play, sixth-year senior Luke Doty will start.

South Carolina’s star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, is recovering from a head injury and may be available to play against Missouri. His status remains doubtful, depending on midweek practice attendance. If Sellers is unable to play, sixth-year senior Luke Doty will start. Missouri’s Offensive Momentum: Missouri enters the game with strong momentum after a dominant 52-10 win over Louisiana, improving to 3-0 on the season. Quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy have been key contributors to the Tigers’ high-powered offense.

Missouri enters the game with strong momentum after a dominant 52-10 win over Louisiana, improving to 3-0 on the season. Quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy have been key contributors to the Tigers’ high-powered offense. Defensive Matchup: Missouri’s defense has been impressive, allowing just 191.3 yards per game, ranking 5th in the FBS. South Carolina’s offense has struggled, averaging only 303 yards per game, ranking 118th in the FBS.

Previous Meetings

Missouri leads the all-time series against South Carolina. In their most recent matchup, Missouri defeated South Carolina 52-10.

South Carolina vs Missouri Prediction

The Pick — Bet Missouri −9.5

Why this is a high-confidence, actionable edge you should consider now:

Quarterback Situation: With LaNorris Sellers’ status uncertain, South Carolina’s offense may struggle without their starting quarterback. Even if Sellers plays, he may not be at full strength, giving Missouri’s defense an advantage. Missouri’s Offensive Firepower: Missouri’s offense has been explosive, averaging 51.7 points per game. With quarterback Beau Pribula leading the charge and running back Ahmad Hardy in top form, the Tigers are poised to put up significant points. Defensive Strength: Missouri’s defense has been stout, allowing just 191.3 yards per game. South Carolina’s offense has struggled, ranking 118th in the FBS with only 303 yards per game. Recent Trends: Missouri has covered the spread in 10 of its last 13 games, while South Carolina has struggled against the spread, covering only once in three matchups this season.

Projection: Missouri 34, South Carolina 17

Actionable angle: The number is tight — take Missouri −9.5 now. If you prefer a smaller juice, a buy-down to −9 is reasonable, but the cleanest edge is playing the Tigers at a two-score or less spread.

