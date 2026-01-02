Rice vs. Texas State Picks: Spread too High in Armed Forces Bowl?

Is the point spread too high in Friday afternoon’s Rice vs. Texas State matchup in the Armed Forces Bowl? The Bobcats are laying a whopping 17.5 points in today’s 1:00 p.m. ET matchup from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.

Rice vs. Texas State Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN

1:00 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX

Rice vs. Texas State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Rice +17.5 55.5 +600 Texas State -17.5 55.5 -715

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Rice 40% +9.5 +17.5 Texas State 60% -9.5 -17.5

🏈 Team Overviews

Rice Owls (5-7)

Rice’s season has been marked by peaks and valleys under first-year head coach Scott Abell. Despite being outscored by opponents (Rice averages ~19.8 points per game while allowing ~32.3), the Owls showed fight at times and now look for their first bowl win since 2014.

Offense:

Rice struggled through the air in 2025, totaling just 1,175 passing yards — among the lowest in FBS — and lacking big play passing production.

QB Chase Jenkins completed 69% of his passes for over 1,000 yards with 9 TDs but is supported by a run-heavy scheme that leans on balance more than flash.

The Owls rely on a power ground game and short throws to move the chains, often grinding for field position rather than big chunks.

Defense:

Rice’s defense has had its struggles, particularly against high-scoring foes, and ranks below average in yardage and points allowed. The unit will need a complete performance to keep this bowl competitive.

Texas State Bobcats (6-6)

Texas State enters the game with strong momentum, having won its final three regular-season games. QB Brad Jackson has been one of the most versatile dual-threat quarterbacks in the Group of Five this season.

Offense:

Jackson’s stat line reflects his dynamic play — ~3,050 passing yards with 18 TDs and 7 INTs , plus nearly 700 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs — making him a legitimate multi-dimensional threat.

Texas State’s offense ranks among the FBS leaders in total yardage and scoring (over 36 points per game ), featuring big plays through the air and on the ground.

Key targets like wideouts Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr. have been standout weapons all season, giving the Bobcats plenty of scoring options.

Defense:

The Bobcats’ defense has had its ups and downs, particularly in points allowed, but recent improvements helped them push into bowl eligibility.

📈 Series & Context

Rice and Texas State renew bowl rivalry history: Texas State won their 2023 First Responder Bowl meeting, 45-21, and leads the all-time series.

🧠 Key Storylines

Rice’s quest for its first bowl victory since 2014 is a huge motivator for a program in rebuild mode, especially under a first-year head coach.

Texas State’s high-octane offense has been its identity all season, led by explosive plays from Jackson and his supporting cast.

🏆 Prediction Snapshot

Expect Texas State’s offense to set the tone early, forcing Rice into a tough uphill climb. If the Bobcats control the tempo and convert big plays, they’re poised to secure the victory and cap their season on a high note. Texas State 38, Rice 10.

📌 Projected Winner: Texas State -17.5

