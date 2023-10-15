Ravens vs. Titans Betting Prediction, Odds, and Trends

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans head to London to face each other on Sunday morning when Week 6’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Titans cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Our Ravens vs. Titans betting prediction will give the winner.

The Baltimore Ravens are 3-2 straight up and 3-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Browns, and their worst loss came against the Colts.

The Tennessee Titans are 2-3 straight up on the year and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against the Chargers, and their worst loss came against the Colts.

Ravens vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

251 Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) vs. 252 Tennessee Titans (+4.5); O/U 42

9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Ravens vs. Titans Public Betting Prediction

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Ravens in this game. According to our numbers, 54% of public bets are on Baltimore -4.5. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Baltimore starting right tackle Morgan Moses missed his team’s last game with a shoulder injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s game against Tennessee. Other Baltimore Ravens who are probable to play this weekend include WR Odell Beckham (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), S Geno Stone, (hamstring), and LB Jadeveon Clowney (illness).

On defense, the Ravens will be without starting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Ravens reserve running back Keaton Mitchell has been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but he’s questionable for this weekend’s game in London.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Titans starting strong safety Amani Hooker had been dealing with a thumb injury, but he’s probable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Tennessee starting defensive end Denico Autry has been dealing with a finger injury but he’s also probable to play this weekend.

Tennessee starting wide receiver Treylon Burks has missed the team’s previous two games with a knee injury, and he’s been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt after he didn’t travel with the team to London. Burks has 6 catches for 99 yards in three games of action for the Titans this season.

Ravens vs. Titans Betting Trends

Favorites are 26-15 ATS in international games.

Favorites of over a field goal or more are 20-12 ATS in international games.

The under is 7-3 in Baltimore’s last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in Tennessee’s last 10 games.

Ravens vs. Titans Prediction:

I like this as a bounce-back spot for Baltimore. The Ravens played an uncharacteristic, mistake-laden game against the Steelers in their 17-10 loss last weekend. In that game, Baltimore turned the ball over 3 times and dropped several passes as the team only managed to gain 210 passing yards. Tennessee allows 7.4 yards per pass attempt and 5.4 yards per play to their opponents, and those figures rank 27th and 21st in the NFL, respectively. I believe that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense will fare much better in London than they did in Pittsburgh last weekend and that Baltimore will win this game by 5 points or more.

NFL Week 6 Ravens vs. Titans: BALTIMORE RAVENS -4.5