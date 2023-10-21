Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Pittsburgh heads to Winston-Salem to face unranked Wake Forest at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ACC Network. Can the Panthers cover the 1-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisville and their worst loss came against Cincinnati.

Wake Forest is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Vanderbilt, and their worst loss came against Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Matchup & Betting Odds

323 Pittsburgh Panthers (+1) at 324 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-1); o/u 45.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ACC Network

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Wake Forest. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi elected to start redshirt sophomore quarterback Christian Veilleux last week against Louisville instead of incumbent starting QB Phil Jurkovec. The switch worked as Pittsburgh topped Louisville 38-21 in a massive upset win at home. Veilleux played well in that game as he threw for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns while posting a QBR of 70.0. Veilleux will likely be the starter at QB going forward for the Panthers.

Panthers linebacker Solomon DeShields had a big game for Pittsburgh in their upset win over Louisville on Saturday. DeShields racked up 7 total tackles and a sack as the Cardinals were held to just 21 points.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern will sit out Saturday’s game with a significant shoulder injury. Kern is listed as the team’s backup QB and will likely be out until November. Current Demon Deacons starting QB Mitch Griffis is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Griffis has 1,211 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 6 games of action this season. If both Kern and Griffis are unavailable on Saturday, Wake Forest will likely have to turn to inexperienced redshirt sophomore Santino Marucci. Marucci has only taken 6 snaps in his collegiate career and was playing safety during spring practice last year.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 2-0 ATS in their last two games against Wake Forest.

The over is 9-1 in Pittsburgh’s last 10 games.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh is 30-26-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The under is 7-1-2 in Wake Forest’s last 10 games.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest Betting Prediction

Pittsburgh might have found something by making the quarterback switch from Phil Jurkovec to Christian Veilleux. With Jurkovec as the primary starting QB, Pittsburgh had lost 4 straight games by an average of 12.8 points per game. Last week Veilleux led the Panthers to a spirited 38-21 win. The entire team seemed to respond to Veilleux’s leadership, including the defense as that unit recorded 3 turnovers and 4 sacks.

Wake Forest might be forced to start a redshirt sophomore at quarterback who was playing safety last season in Santino Marucci. Making matters worse, Wake Forest is on a current three-game losing streak where they’ve lost to Georgia Tech by 14, Clemson by 5, and Virginia Tech by 17. I like Pittsburgh’s chances to build off of their monster win last week and get another victory on the road in Winston-Salem on Saturday. I’m fading the public and taking the Panthers in this one.