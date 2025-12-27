Pittsburgh vs. ECU Military Bowl Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:01 am by Anthony Rome

The Pittsburgh vs. ECU Military Bowl sets up as one of the most intriguing early bowl games of the 2025-26 season, with Pittsburgh favored to take down a resilient East Carolina squad in Annapolis. Bettors will be eyeing the spread, live betting angles, and how player opt-outs factor into this December 27 showdown — all while looking for value and a winning score prediction. Pittsburgh vs ECU Military Bowl offers both intrigue and solid betting action early on bowl Saturday.

Pittsburgh vs. ECU Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

TV: ESPN

Pittsburgh vs. ECU Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Pittsburgh -13.5 51.5 -375 ECU +13.5 51.5 +400

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Pittsburgh 69% -6.5 -13.5 ECU 31% +6.5 +13.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Notes & Storylines

Both teams finished the season 8-4 , setting up an evenly successful matchup on paper.

Pittsburgh’s offensive firepower ranks among the ACC’s best, while their defense can capitalize on turnover opportunities.

East Carolina faces personnel shakes , including key opt-outs at quarterback and coaching changes that could impact rhythm.

The early kickoff and bowl preparation make this an interesting gauge of focus and fitness after a long layoff.

Last Three Meetings

Pittsburgh and East Carolina haven’t played recently; their last meeting was in 1992, with the series tied 2-2 all-time. This will be the first matchup in over three decades, adding historical intrigue to the Military Bowl pairing.

Prediction — Pittsburgh vs ECU Military Bowl

This game projects as a Pittsburgh victory on both the moneyline and likely ATS, given depth and offensive efficiency. East Carolina’s resilience and bowl experience keep it competitive, but personnel uncertainty under center makes it hard to see them pulling off an upset.

Final Score Prediction:

Pittsburgh 31 — East Carolina 24 (take the Pirates +13.5)

