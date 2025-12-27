Penn State vs. Clemson Pinstripe Bowl Picks: Will Tigers cover?

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:12 am by Anthony Rome

Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx pits two programs that started the season among the nation’s elite but now aim to salvage pride in Yankee Stadium. The Penn State Nittany Lions and Clemson Tigers square off in a noon kickoff on December 27, 2025, with each fan base hoping to cap an up-and-down campaign with victory in this storied postseason matchup.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Penn State vs. Clemson Game Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

TV: ABC (live)

Penn State vs. Clemson Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Penn State +2.5 47.5 +124 Clemson -2.5 47.5 -135

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Penn State 45% -1.5 +2.5 Clemson 55% +1.5 -2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Notes & Storylines

Regression from Elite Expectations: Both teams entered 2025 with lofty preseason rankings but finished with modest records — Penn State at 6-6 and Clemson at 7-5.

Roster Attrition: This Pinstripe Bowl has seen significant opt-outs and injuries on both sides. Penn State will miss key contributors including offensive linemen and top running back Nicholas Singleton, while Clemson has notable defensive absences too.

Coaching Changes & Stability: Penn State played under an interim coach after a midseason staff shift, while Clemson’s Dabo Swinney stabilized a Tigers team that rallied down the stretch.

Weather & Venue Narrative: A late-December game in New York adds a unique twist — cold conditions and a northern venue can influence play calling and special teams.

Last Three Meetings (Historical Context)

Penn State and Clemson have limited postseason history: their most recent prior bowl meeting came in the 1988 Citrus Bowl, where Clemson won decisively. While this Friday’s matchup is unique as the first Pinstripe Bowl between these programs, both teams share a legacy of playoff aspirations now reframed into this New York bowl setting.

Prediction

Both squads enter this game with personnel questions and motivational narratives that impact the bettors’ calculus. Clemson’s bowl experience, momentum from a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, and coaching continuity give the Tigers a slight edge. However, Penn State’s defensive identity and opportunities for emerging playmakers keep this game within reach.

Expert Pick: Clemson Tigers –2.5

Final Score Prediction: Clemson 27, Penn State 23

This is expected to be a close, physical contest where Clemson’s discipline and stability ultimately tip the scales in their favor — but don’t be surprised if this comes down to the final possession. Last-minute weather and situational football (third-down efficiency, turnovers, special teams) could make this one of the sharper Under/Spread outcomes on a busy bowl Saturday.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.