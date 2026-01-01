Oregon vs. Texas Tech CFP Picks: Will Ducks advance to semi-finals?

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 10:26 am by Anthony Rome

This New Year’s Day showdown pits two 12-1 powerhouses against each other in what’s become one of the most intriguing CFP quarterfinals in years. Oregon enters on the heels of a 51-34 CFP opening round win over James Madison, while Texas Tech comes in riding the momentum of a Big 12 Championship victory over BYU to capture its first conference title and CFP berth. With the Ducks laying 2.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET?

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The Ducks are making their third playoff appearance and second straight quarterfinal, while the Red Raiders are playing in the CFP for the first time in school history. Oregon also holds the all-time series advantage, having beaten Texas Tech 38-30 in 2023.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Information

📅 Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET on ESPN

12:00 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Oregon -2.5 50.5 -126 Texas Tech +2.5 50.5 +114

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Oregon 54% -1.5 -2.5 Texas Tech 46% +1.5 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Players to Watch

🔹 Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore (QB): The dynamic signal-caller has thrown for over 3,000 yards this season with a strong touchdown-to-interception ratio and also adds value with his legs — a dual-threat weapon Oregon will lean on heavily.

Malik Benson (WR): A top aerial target who can change the game with big plays — instrumental in Oregon’s big CFP opener.

Oregon Defense: Statistically solid overall, but its red-zone defense has been a concern — ranking outside the top tiers and allowing opponents to score on a high percentage of trips inside the 20.

🔹 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Behren Morton (QB): Efficient passer with over 2,600 yards and 22+ touchdowns, Morton gives Tech a balanced threat through the air.

Cameron Dickey (RB): Top rusher for the Red Raiders with over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns, he keeps drives alive and takes pressure off the passing game.

Defensive Stars: Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez — a consensus top defender with eye-popping tackle and forced-fumble numbers — anchors one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, while edge rusher David Bailey leads a disruptive pass rush.

Team Strengths & Matchup Notes

• Offensive Balance vs. Defensive Grit

Texas Tech ranks among the nation’s top units in both scoring and total defense, giving the Red Raiders a rare mix of explosive offense and stout defense. Their defense has been especially impressive, conceding around 10.9 points per game — elite company.

Oregon’s offense is similarly explosive, averaging near the top of the FBS in scoring and yardage, but they’ve shown vulnerability against top defenses — particularly in the red zone and in games where they haven’t executed consistently for four quarters.

• Turnover Battle & Third-Down Efficiency

Texas Tech’s ability to take the ball away and extend drives with timely third-down conversions could be decisive. Both teams excel on third down, but Tech’s turnover margin and red-zone efficiency give them a slight edge in close situations.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Score Projection

This game feels like a classic strength-on-strength battle — Oregon’s dynamic offensive weapons against a Texas Tech defense that rarely allows opponents to break big plays. In the trenches, the Red Raiders’ ability to control time of possession and force key stops could tilt momentum late.

Projected Final Score:

🏈 Oregon 28, Texas Tech 24

Oregon’s explosive playmaking should be enough to eke out a close win, but Texas Tech’s defensive fundamentals and balance will keep this tight into the fourth quarter.

The Pick: Oregon -2.5

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