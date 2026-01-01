Ole Miss vs. Georgia CFP Picks & Odds: Will Rebels hang with Dawgs?

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. This is a rematch of the October 18 regular-season game in Athens, where Georgia outlasted Ole Miss 43-35, but both teams have evolved since then. The Rebels are aiming for their first-ever CFP semifinal berth, while the Bulldogs — perennial contenders under Kirby Smart — look to prove they can handle a high-powered SEC foe in a playoff setting. With the Bulldogs laying 6.5 and the total sitting at 55.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Ole Miss vs. Georgia matchup?

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Information

📅 Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN

8:00 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Ole Miss +6.5 55.5 +207 Georgia -6.5 55.5 -238

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Ole Miss 44% +6.5 +6.5 Georgia 56% -6.5 -6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Players to Watch

🔹 Ole Miss Rebels

• QB – Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss has been electric this season, completing nearly 292 yards per game with a strong touchdown rate and also contributing with his legs — a dual-threat at the helm of a top-tier offense that averages almost 39 points and 456 yards per game.

• RB – Kewan Lacy

One of college football’s most productive rushers, Lacy has compiled 1,200+ yards and 20 touchdowns, giving Ole Miss a true workhorse who thrives after contact.

• Rebels Offense

Ole Miss’s offense ranks high nationally — especially through the air — with a potent passing attack that keeps defenses on their heels and routinely turns big plays into points.

🔹 Georgia Bulldogs

• QB – Gunner Stockton

Stockton has emerged as an elite college QB, completing over 70% of his passes with 23+ touchdowns and adding significant rushing value. He torched Ole Miss in their first meeting with 289 yards and 4 TDs.

• Georgia Run Game & Defense

Georgia’s ground attack, led by standout backs like Frazier, boasts solid production (over 180 rushing yards per game) and complements a top-tier defense that allows fewer than 100 rushing yards and around 15–16 points per game.

Matchup Breakdown

⚔️ Offense vs. Defense

Ole Miss Offense:

The Rebels rank near the top nationally in total offense — especially in passing success and yards per play — and have consistently put up points against quality opponents.

Georgia Defense:

The Bulldogs counter with one of the best defenses in college football, excelling at finishing drives and limiting explosive plays despite a middling pass rush. Their secondary and tackling fundamentals often force opponents into mistakes.

Rematch Narrative

In their October matchup, both teams combined for high scoring and big plays. Georgia was able to make enough stops late to win, but Ole Miss’s offense repeatedly threatened. With more time for adjustments — and with Georgia’s defense tightening since that game — the rematch shapes up as a chess match between two elite playmakers and contrasting styles.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Score Projection

This Sugar Bowl quarterfinal pits two of the SEC’s best squads in a high-stakes rematch. Georgia’s defense and depth provide just enough stability to withstand Ole Miss’s firepower, but the Rebels’ explosive offense — led by Chambliss and Lacy — keeps the game tight deep into the fourth quarter.

🏈 Projected Final Score:

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 27

Expect a dynamic back-and-forth battle that comes down to which defense makes the final stop and whether Georgia can slow Ole Miss’s big-play potential late.

The Pick: Ole Miss +6.5

