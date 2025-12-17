Old Dominion vs. South Florida Bowl Picks: Will Monarchs pull upset?

Last Updated on December 17, 2025 10:52 am by Anthony Rome

There’s a college football bowl double-header on Wednesday, starting with a 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff between Old Dominion and South Florida in the Cure Bowl. Will the Monarchs pull off the small upset or are the Bulls the better bet in this Old Dominion vs. South Florida bowl matchup?

Old Dominion vs. South Florida Game Information

📆 Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

⏰ Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

📍 Stadium: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL

📺 TV: ESPN 📺 Yahoo Sports

The 2025 StaffDNA Cure Bowl features two 9-3 teams on the hunt for 10-win seasons: the Old Dominion Monarchs and the South Florida Bulls. Both squads delivered impressive regular seasons and now meet for the first time in program history on a neutral stage in Orlando. With star quarterbacks from both sides opting out of this game, backups step in and the matchup shapes up as a fun early-bowl showdown.

Old Dominion vs. South Florida Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Old Dominion +3 52.5 +130 South Florida -3 52.5 -140

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Old Dominion 37% +7.5 +3 South Florida 67% -7.5 -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Team Overviews

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3, Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Ricky Rahne

Old Dominion enjoyed one of its best seasons in years, finishing 9-3 and earning its bowl invite by going 6-2 in Sun Belt play. The Monarchs boast a balanced attack with a top-10 rushing offense (237 yds/game) and a stout defense that ranks 32nd nationally in total yards allowed.

Offensive Leaders & Key Notes:

Colton Joseph (QB) has 2,624 yards passing with 21 TDs on the year — but is out for the Cure Bowl , opening the door for Quinn Henicle under center.

The ground game has been a strength all season, consistently pushing tempo and helping fuel scoring drives.

Defensive Impact:

ODU’s defense has been solid overall, particularly against the pass (24th nationally), and the unit excels at containing explosive plays.

South Florida Bulls (9-3, American Athletic)

Head Coach: Interim Kevin Patrick (following Alex Golesh’s departure)

South Florida enters the Cure Bowl also at 9-3, having been among the nation’s most explosive offenses this season. The Bulls rank 2nd in FBS in overall offense (≈502 yds/game) and 10th in rushing — a testament to a high-octane attack that’s tested defenses all year.

Offensive Leaders & Key Notes:

Byrum Brown (QB) had 3,158 passing yards, 28 TDs, and 1,008 rushing yards , but will not play in the bowl as he weighs future options.

Gaston Moore steps in for his first collegiate start at quarterback.

Receiver Keshaun Singleton has been a major playmaker with 877 receiving yards and 8 TDs.

Defense & Special Teams:

USF’s defense can be uneven but makes plays in key moments; the team is known for creating turnovers and collapsing around the ball.

📌 Key Matchups to Watch

⭐ South Florida Offense vs. ODU Defense

USF’s attack ranks among the nation’s best — can the Monarchs’ stout defense contain both the run and intermediate passing while their backup QB gets settled?

⭐ Old Dominion Running Game vs. USF Front Seven

Oklahoma’s strength on the ground could test South Florida’s ability to tackle consistently and manage time of possession.

⭐ Turnover Battle

The Bulls’ strong turnover margin could be decisive, especially with backup quarterbacks in the fold.

Old Dominion vs. South Florida Picks & Predictions

With both teams well-balanced but South Florida’s offense remaining elite and its defense opportunistic, I expect the Bulls to find enough big plays and support their backup quarterback early. Old Dominion’s run game and defense will keep this competitive, however, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Monarchs pull off the upset. I just don’t know what the motivation is for the Bulls after they were in the college football playoff mix as recently as last month.

🏆 Final Score Prediction: Old Dominion 31, South Florida 28

